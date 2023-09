Thursday, September 21

• Group A: Australia

• Group C Practice: 10:00 a.m.

• Group B vs. C Scrimmage: 10:50 a.m.

• Group B Practice: 12:25 p.m.

Training Camp for Groups B and C begin today in El Segundo as it'll be the first time each group hits the ice in preparation for the 2023-24 season.

Camp also continues for Group A as it is Day 3 down under.