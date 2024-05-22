LA Kings Sign Forward Aatu Jamsen to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings have signed forward Aatu Jamsen to a two-year, entry-level contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $852,500.



Jamsen, 21, registered 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points (14-11=25) in 36 games this season with the Pelicans of the Finnish Liiga , marking his third full campaign with the club. The Lahti, Finland native finished the 2023-24 season with five game-winning goals, the most on his team and tied for eighth most among all skaters in Liiga. Jamsen also skated in five European Champions League games for the Pelicans , recording seven points (2-5=7).

Since making his professional debut during the 2021-22 Liiga season, Jamsen has played in 113 regular season contests with the Pelicans. Over three campaigns, the 6-2, 157-pound winger posted 63 points (29-34=63) and added 10 points (5-5=10) in 29 postseason appearances across the 2023 and 2024 Liiga Playoffs.

Originally selected by the Kings in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft (190th overall), Jamsen finished his last full Under-20 season in Finland with 56 points (18-38=56) in 36 games for the Pelicans program in 2020-21, ranking second in total scoring in the U20 SM-sarja.