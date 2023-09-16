Rookie Faceoff Game 2: How To Watch Kings vs. Coyotes

What you need to know ahead of the Rookie Faceoff game against the Arizona Coyotes:

When: Saturday, Septemer 16 at 3:30 pm PST

Where: City National Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

Watch: lakings.com

The Kings Rookie Faceoff team returns to the ice after a 4-3 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks just 24 hours ago. Despite the extra-session loss, the Kings held the advantage in the shot department and offensive zone time. Goalscorers in yesterday's game consisted of Andre Lee, camp invitee Chase Pauls and Alex Laferriere.

For more on yesterday's game, our Josh Schaefer has you covered on LAKI.