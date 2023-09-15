Rookie Faceoff Game 1: How To Watch Kings vs. Sharks

What you need to know ahead of the Rookie Faceoff game against the San Jose Sharks:

When: Monday, April 10 at 1:00 pm PST

Where: City National Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

Watch: lakings.com

The 27-player roster, which features 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders, can be found here. The roster features nine players returning from last year’s tournament, highlighted by 2021 second-round draft pick Francesco Pinelli (42nd overall) who led all Kitchener Rangers (OHL) skaters in goals (41) and points (41-49=90) last season to become the eighth Kitchener skater in the last 20 years to record a 90-point season. In total, 12 Kings draft picks will be participating in this year’s tournament, including a pair of 2023 draft picks, defenseman Jakob Dvorak (54th overall) and forward Koehn Ziemmer (78th overall).