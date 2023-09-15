Rookie Faceoff Game 1: How To Watch Kings vs. Sharks

News Feed

Employee-Spotlight-Hispanic-Heritage

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the LA Kings
LA-Kings-Announce-Television-Schedule-For-2023-24-Season

LA Kings Announce Television Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Kings-Announce-Roster-For-2023-Global-Series

Kings Announce Roster For 2023 Melbourne Global Series Games
LA-Kings-2023-Rookie-Faceoff-Roster

LA Kings Announce 2023 Rookie Faceoff Roster

NHL & NHL Network Partner With LA Kings On “Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp”
Dustin-Brown-USA-Hockey-HOF

Dustin Brown To Be Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
All the Kings Men Podcast | Mikey Alexander & Kayla Knierim

All the Kings Men Podcast | Mikey Alexander & Kayla Knierim
All the Kings Men Podcast | Larry Murphy

All the Kings Men Podcast | Larry Murphy
All the Kings Men Podcast | Theme Nights & Promotional Calendar

All the Kings Men Podcast | Theme Nights & Promotional Calendar
LA SPORTS TEAMS TO DONATE TO HELP PEOPLE IMPACTED BY HAWAII WILDFIRES

LA SPORTS TEAMS TO DONATE TO HELP PEOPLE IMPACTED BY HAWAII WILDFIRES
All the Kings Men Podcast | 2023 Draft Evaluation: Jakub Dvořák

All the Kings Men Podcast | 2023 Draft Evaluation: Jakub Dvořák
All the Kings Men Podcast | Draft Evaluation: Koehn Ziemmer

All the Kings Men Podcast | Draft Evaluation: Koehn Ziemmer
All the Kings Men Podcast | UFA Evals: Hayden Hodgson & Mikhail Maltsev

All the Kings Men Podcast | UFA Evals: Hayden Hodgson & Mikhail Maltsev
All the Kings Men Podcast | Draft Evaluation: Hampton Slukynsky

All the Kings Men Podcast | Draft Evaluation: Hampton Slukynsky
All the Kings Men Podcast | UFA Evaluations: Santini & Hicketts

All the Kings Men Podcast | UFA Evaluations: Santini & Hicketts
All the Kings Men Podcast | Matthew Mania, Cooper, Yannetti, Wheeler

All the Kings Men Podcast | Matthew Mania, Cooper, Yannetti, Wheeler
All the Kings Men Podcast | UFA Evals: Kevin Connauton & Andreas Englund

All the Kings Men Podcast | UFA Evals: Kevin Connauton & Andreas Englund
All the Kings Men Podcast | UFA Evaluations: Cam Talbot & David Rittich

All the Kings Men Podcast | UFA Evaluations: Cam Talbot & David Rittich

Rookie Faceoff Game 1: How To Watch Kings vs. Sharks

LAK Rookie Schedule
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

What you need to know ahead of the Rookie Faceoff game against the San Jose Sharks:

When: Monday, April 10 at 1:00 pm PST
Where: City National Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
Watch: lakings.com

The 27-player roster, which features 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders, can be found here. The roster features nine players returning from last year’s tournament, highlighted by 2021 second-round draft pick Francesco Pinelli (42nd overall) who led all Kitchener Rangers (OHL) skaters in goals (41) and points (41-49=90) last season to become the eighth Kitchener skater in the last 20 years to record a 90-point season. In total, 12 Kings draft picks will be participating in this year’s tournament, including a pair of 2023 draft picks, defenseman Jakob Dvorak (54th overall) and forward Koehn Ziemmer (78th overall).