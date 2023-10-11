 LA Kings Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes

The LA Kings have promoted David Torrie to Coordinator of Pro Scouting and Derik Johnson to the role of Assistant Coach. In addition, Petr Jelínek has been named Amateur Scout and Danny Tirone has been hired as Goaltender Development Coach and Scout.

David Torrie

David Torrie joined the Kings in 2015 as a Pro Scout and has served in that capacity since that time. Prior to becoming a member of the organization, Torrie was in the scouting department with the Buffalo Sabres for four years (2011-15), originally serving as an Amateur Scout for two seasons before being promoted to the Director of Amateur Scouting for the following two seasons. Torrie also has 12 years of experience working with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds from 1999 to 2011, as a Scout, Director of Player Personnel and General Manager, a role which he held for eight seasons. During his time in Sault Ste. Marie, the Greyhounds took home two Bumbacco Trophies in 2004-05 and 2007-08 as OHL’s West Division Champions.

Derik Johnson

Derik Johnson, who is entering his sixth year with the Kings, spent last season as Skills Coach after previously serving as Assistant Video Coach since 2018. Over the past two seasons, Johnson earned additional on-ice responsibilities working with players and filling in on the bench for select games during the 2020-21 season. Johnson played collegiately as a defenseman at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA), suiting up for 108 games over four seasons (2011-15). He went on to play professionally in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) from 2014-17, appearing in 129 games between the Missouri Mavericks and Reading Royals. In 2015-16, he made his American Hockey League (AHL) debut, skating in four games with the Springfield Falcons.

Petr Jelínek

Petr Jelínek begins his first season in a scouting capacity after spending the last 15 years (2008-23) as a player in the Czech Extraliga, splitting time between Slavia Praha HC and Liberec Bili Tygři HC. In 285 games with Slavia Praha, the forward recorded 27 goals and 108 points. Jelinek went on to play 459 games with Liberec, recording 101 goals and 120 assists for 221 points. Jelínek tallied an additional 30 points (19-12=30) in 88 playoff games for Liberec, including a goal and an assist in 12 playoff games in 2015-16, en route to a Czech Extraliga Championship. Jelinek also played in 81 Western Hockey League (WHL) games split between the Moose Jaw Warriors 2002-03, and the Prince George Cougars in 2004-05.

Danny Tirone

Danny Tirone has worked in multiple roles since retiring as goaltender in 2021, including as a private instructor and specialist for goaltending services in the northeast. Tirone played for the University of New Hampshire (NCAA) for four seasons (2014-18), appearing in 125 games and establishing a record of 48-60-17 with a 2.83 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage (SV%). He earned multiple honors during his tenure and served as an alternate captain his senior season. Prior to his collegiate career, Tirone played 44 games for the Cedar Rapid RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he had a 24-13-2 record. Tirone went on to play professionally for four seasons, including three in the ECHL split between the Wheeling Nailers, Norfolk Admirals and Manchester Monarchs from 2017-20.