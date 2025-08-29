An under the radar signing, Joel Armia is ready to bring his game to Los Angeles

Perhaps lost a little bit in the world of former Kings foes and analytical debates that headlined July 1 in Los Angeles was the signing of forward Joel Armia.

He’s not the splashy type of signing that typically garners a ton of interest. After all, “plays a lot of minutes on the penalty kill” doesn’t really attract a ton of headlines.

But while the Armia signing is not a flashy one, on paper it appears to be a pretty effective one. Could honestly turn out to be the best value signing made by the team over the summer.

Because, while Armia does not bring a ton of flash, the Kings weren’t really looking for a ton of flash from him. What they were looking for was put pretty bluntly by Ken Holland in advance of July 1.

“I’ve got to try to figure out a fourth line that the coach wants to put out there a little bit more.”

Armia should be exactly that, with the ability to move up in the lineup as needed. He doesn’t think that he is limited as a player to a fourth line role. He believes that he plays a two-way game, which should fit in with a Kings system that largely requires it. In looking at the depth chart, the fourth line is his most likely starting point but he thinks he’s got more to his game.

On July 1, Armia had different options around the NHL. So why Los Angeles and why the Kings? Well, in playing against the Kings, he described a team he felt was difficult to play against, bringing with him some things he feels should add to that. Felt like a good fit for him on the ice.

“I feel like every time I played against the Kings it was a tough opponent every time and I feel like the playing style kind of fits my playing style too,” Armia said. “I feel like I’m a good, two-way player and I can be used anywhere in the lineup. I feel like I still have a lot of skill to play wherever and I’m up to the challenge too. Whatever the team is asking me to do, I’ll do it.”

He’s scored 10 or more goals six times in the NHL, including a career-best 17 during the 2023-24 season. Playing lower in the lineup, he’s proven capable of production, despite it not being the primary reason the Kings wanted to add him into the mix.

Armia plays the way the Kings want their fourth line to play at even strength and he offers something the team didn’t get much of from players in those roles last season – special teams contributions.

The Kings largely relied on their Top-9 both to play on the power play and to kill penalties. The former is likely not Armia’s wheelhouse, with forward Corey Perry the more likely of the two signings to factor in there, but the penalty kill is. Just three forwards around the NHL played more shorthanded minutes last season than Armia and Montreal was a Top-10 penalty-killing unit on the season as a whole.

“I feel like I take a lot of pride on the penalty kill,” Armia said. “It’s a really fun job, trying to deny all the opponents best players not to get on the scoreboard and kill their momentum that way. It’s a lot of fun. A big, big part of the game that I enjoy.”