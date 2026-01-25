INSIDER: Trevor Moore Returns w/ Storybook Ending

It’s always pretty cool when you see the storybook return to the lineup.

When forward Trevor Moore scored the go-ahead goal for the Kings midway through the third period, which at the time would have stood up as the game-winning goal at 4-3 in St. Louis, it looked like he might've found that kind of ending.

It’s never that easy for this iteration of the LA Kings though, is it?

The Kings surrendered a late lead, as another game for this team went into overtime. After three rounds, the game remained tied. Up stepped Trevor Moore, historically a strong shootout performer, and he buried the next best thing – the game-deciding goal - as he picked the top corner from the slot to secure a victory on the road.

Turns out, he got the storybook ending to his return after all.

“It just feels good to be back and playing and I'm just grateful for that,” Moore said after last night’s game. “To see one go in, in an important moment, always feels good."

For Moore, he’s missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. Yesterday in St. Louis was his first game in the month of January. It’s been a long road back and a situation that was anything but a straight line.

Heading into the game against Tampa Bay on January 1, Moore didn’t feel right and was held out. He practiced in full the next day and took the morning skate on January 3 but that was his last practice with his teammates until Thursday of this past week, when he re-joined the group. In between, Moore worked extremely hard on his own, but it took some time to get back to a regular workload.

He was finally able to ramp it back up this week. He took part in a full-contact practice and joined the Kings on the trip. When they left Los Angeles, it didn’t feel certain that he would play, though by Saturday morning, it became more clear that he would be activated from injured reserve later in the day and not only would he return to the lineup, but he would do so on Quinton Byfield’s line, which means no easing his way back in.

“Close to 20 minutes of icetime,” Kings Head Coach Jim Hiller said first after the game. “Mooresie is such a reliable, dependable player, has been for a long time for the franchise. We clearly missed him but he had to get healthy and you just see how important he is to the team.”

In total, as Hiller noted, Moore logged 19:43 in time on ice during his first game back, including shifts in overtime. It was apparent, though, from the first shift, that he was on.

He had one of the best looks the team had all night, on his forehand from the slot, forcing a strong early save from St. Louis netminder Joel Hofer. Had another good look on the backhand after an aggressive take off the wall, through the circle and towards the slot. Narrowly missed the top corner.

In total, Moore led the Kings with eight shot attempts in all situations, including a team-high seven at even strength. While he was modest after the game, saying it took a few shifts to get back into it, it certainly didn’t feel like it in watching him from above.

“I didn't notice any rust in his game whatsoever,” Hiller added. “He's been skating and working hard with [assistant coach] Derek Johnson, so that part translated pretty well. I think Armia was the same thing, coming back, jumped right in, played big minutes. I really liked his game as a whole.”