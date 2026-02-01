INSIDER: Taylor Ward Talks Two-Year Contract Extension

It’s always nice to see a guy who has earned everything he’s gotten get rewarded for it.

Sometimes it takes a player years of proving himself to earn that reward. Sometimes it comes instantly. For Kings forward Taylor Ward, it’s kind of been both.

Ward played three full seasons with the AHL’s Ontario Reign before he made his NHL debut in Game 82 last season, when the Kings needed a player to fill in, as the team rested several veteran players in advance of the playoffs. Ward had played more than 200 AHL games by that point without an NHL callup.

He played that game against the Calgary Flames, impressed individually, though in a game that did not matter for the Kings from a wins and losses perspective. What he did, though, was leave a bit of an impression. He only furthered that impression in training camp this fall, when I think you can argue he was the second best player in terms of standing out compared to expectations. Only problem is that the only guy ahead of him was Jeff Malott, who claimed the only spot up for grabs after forward Corey Perry got injured.

Still, Ward’s play left an impression on Jim Hiller and several within upper management. When injuries hit the Kings in January, Ward was recalled from the Ontario Reign and he hasn’t looked back. Not only has Ward not missed a game since he was recalled but just 10 games after he made his season debut, he agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension, a one-way contract, that keeps him with the Kings through the 2027-28 season.

Three years to get a look but just ten games to get the acknowledgement. That’s good work.

And there’s more to come.

“It just goes to show that you don’t give up on yourself, get better, wait for your opportunity,” Head Coach Jim Hiller said of Ward. “I think the most important part for him was the one game he played against Calgary at the end of last year and he realized he could play in the league. Had a great summer, turned that into a great training camp, it was hard for us to send him down but he certainly left an impression. Now he gets called back up and he’s right back at it. It’s really a great story for a lot of players that are out there, grinding in the minors.”

Part of it for Ward has been finding the right fit.

Due to a variety of factors, the Kings have had what has felt like endless combinations of players on their fourth line this season. Sometimes it’s performance related, other times it’s injuries, but there has been very little continuity as players have gone up and down in the lineup. Of late, it’s been Ward alongside Samuel Helenius and Jeff Malott and the Kings have gotten some of their most consistent minutes from that trio.

All three players came through the system, despite different backgrounds. Ward was an undrafted free agent, who the Kings signed out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Helenius was a second-round draft pick. Malott was signed as a free agent from the Winnipeg Jets. All three came through the Ontario Reign. For their part, Malott and Helenius were both stoked for Ward to get the reward he’s deserved.

Helenius – Oh yeah, I’m really happy, really, really happy for him. Wardo is a worker. I’m just excited and it’s really good for him, I’m really happy for him.

Malott – Oh man, that was awesome. Everyone was at the hotel, happy for him. Awesome dude, works his bag off and everyone was excited for him.