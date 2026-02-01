INSIDER: Taylor Ward Talks Two-Year Contract Extension

012626_TR_WardSigning_16X9
By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

It’s always nice to see a guy who has earned everything he’s gotten get rewarded for it.

Sometimes it takes a player years of proving himself to earn that reward. Sometimes it comes instantly. For Kings forward Taylor Ward, it’s kind of been both.

Ward played three full seasons with the AHL’s Ontario Reign before he made his NHL debut in Game 82 last season, when the Kings needed a player to fill in, as the team rested several veteran players in advance of the playoffs. Ward had played more than 200 AHL games by that point without an NHL callup.

He played that game against the Calgary Flames, impressed individually, though in a game that did not matter for the Kings from a wins and losses perspective. What he did, though, was leave a bit of an impression. He only furthered that impression in training camp this fall, when I think you can argue he was the second best player in terms of standing out compared to expectations. Only problem is that the only guy ahead of him was Jeff Malott, who claimed the only spot up for grabs after forward Corey Perry got injured.

Still, Ward’s play left an impression on Jim Hiller and several within upper management. When injuries hit the Kings in January, Ward was recalled from the Ontario Reign and he hasn’t looked back. Not only has Ward not missed a game since he was recalled but just 10 games after he made his season debut, he agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension, a one-way contract, that keeps him with the Kings through the 2027-28 season.

Three years to get a look but just ten games to get the acknowledgement. That’s good work.

And there’s more to come.

“It just goes to show that you don’t give up on yourself, get better, wait for your opportunity,” Head Coach Jim Hiller said of Ward. “I think the most important part for him was the one game he played against Calgary at the end of last year and he realized he could play in the league. Had a great summer, turned that into a great training camp, it was hard for us to send him down but he certainly left an impression. Now he gets called back up and he’s right back at it. It’s really a great story for a lot of players that are out there, grinding in the minors.”

Part of it for Ward has been finding the right fit.

Due to a variety of factors, the Kings have had what has felt like endless combinations of players on their fourth line this season. Sometimes it’s performance related, other times it’s injuries, but there has been very little continuity as players have gone up and down in the lineup. Of late, it’s been Ward alongside Samuel Helenius and Jeff Malott and the Kings have gotten some of their most consistent minutes from that trio.

All three players came through the system, despite different backgrounds. Ward was an undrafted free agent, who the Kings signed out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Helenius was a second-round draft pick. Malott was signed as a free agent from the Winnipeg Jets. All three came through the Ontario Reign. For their part, Malott and Helenius were both stoked for Ward to get the reward he’s deserved.

Helenius – Oh yeah, I’m really happy, really, really happy for him. Wardo is a worker. I’m just excited and it’s really good for him, I’m really happy for him.

Malott – Oh man, that was awesome. Everyone was at the hotel, happy for him. Awesome dude, works his bag off and everyone was excited for him.

NYR@LAK: Ward scores goal against Jonathan Quick

That brings us to the man himself.

Ward’s pending unrestricted free agency wasn’t exactly the most pressing topic as it pertains to such decisions. For the Kings, there are several players here with pending free agencies to deal with who have caught more of the attention. But the Kings saw an opportunity with Ward. They saw a player they believe is an NHL player and someone who could be an NHL’er next season and beyond.

So, they jumped into action and for Ward’s part, he was extremely happy to get the job done as quickly as it did.

“It means the world. It happened pretty quick, which is nice, I didn’t have to go too long,” he said. “It came up quick and I was very excited. Now, I just get to keep my focus on helping this team win games.”

How quickly?

Ward said it took around 24 hours from when he heard from his representation that there was interest to actually signing the extension. Quick work.

At a salary-cap hit of $875,000, Ward will earn one-way money for the next two seasons. Per PuckPedia, it’s $850,000 in 2026-27 and $900,000 in 2027-28.

For the team, that’s close to the league minimum, which makes him an appealing option for the Kings to have around, at a manageable cap hit. For the player, it’s a raise off of his current contract at the NHL level and a guaranteed NHL salary, whether he makes the team or not. That’s important and it’s always a big step for someone who comes from the minor leagues. A badge of honor of sorts. Ward’s got that badge now.

“It’s grown my confidence for sure, but I’m just super grateful and super humbled,” Ward said of the one-way deal. “I’m just very, very happy to be a part of this organization. They’ve been just fantastic to me. I couldn’t be happier.”

As he moves forward, there’s certainly some optimism on both sides that there is even a bit more to come.

Ward’s next step is moving from callup to NHL regular. It’s not an easy step. Look at Malott. He was recalled last season when Tanner Jeannot got injured and although he played in all six playoff games last spring, without the injury to Perry in September, he’d have been in a dogfight to even make the team, if there was a spot open for him.

So, there are no guarantees that Ward will be on the team for the long haul. But he has done just about everything within his power to state his case that he shouldn’t go back to the AHL. Having played in his tenth game of the season in Detroit, Ward would require waivers to be loaned back to Ontario this season. If people are watching, you wonder if he’d even clear. Presently, even when everyone is healthy, there’s a spot for him to stick around in the numbers game, but you never know how situations can change as the Kings evaluate the kinds of moves they could make this season, especially up front.

Without a belief that he could be an NHL player full time, the Kings might not have offered the one-way deal. But they did, meaning a larger financial commitment regardless of where he plays. It’s not millions and it’s not an eight-year deal. But it’s something. Says something. Means something.

For a guy like Ward, he too believes that he can continue to play in this league. In some ways, that is outside of his control. What is within his control, though, is the 100 percent he gives each and every day. His focus is on the ice, not on the construction of the roster. All he can continue to do is showcase why not only be among the 23 players on the roster, but one of the 12 forwards selected to play every night.

“Everybody is just very focused on the present and that’s perfect for me, that’s where I like to live,” Ward added. “Just game-by-game, do the best I can on that particular day, in that situation and I think the future will take care of itself. Just do what I can today and we’ll worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.”

For the time being, as the Kings have two forwards out due to injury, I’d expect to see Ward continue to play alongside Helenius and Malott. It’s an effective line that has helped the team to a few wins recently. He’d certainly like to keep that going, as the Kings would as well.

With a new contract now in the rear-view mirror, Ward has the reward he’s deserved. Guys like that, always something to feel good about.

Had the chance to chat with Ward for a longer-form interview as a part of this week’s All The Kings Men episode. For the full conversation, CLICK HERE. Enjoyed the conversation with a character guy and hope you all do as well.

LAK@STL: Ward scores goal against Joel Hofer

