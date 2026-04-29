INSIDER: Exit Interviews, Key Takeaways

LA Kings players held their end-of-season exit interviews earlier this morning at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.

Throughout the course of the day, we heard from 18 players on a variety of topics. Over the next several days, I'll share a more in-depth summary of what was said by each player and the videos should be posted in full to the Kings YouTube channel here over the next couple of days.

In those articles will come more assessments of team performance. Players were asked at length about the season and the playoffs, both of which fell short of expectations. Losing in four, no matter how you shake it, is losing in four. Plenty of that today as well and that needs to be dissected further. Will have those articles out beginning tomorrow, with notes from each player, and within that will include what was said about the team's play over the course of 86 games. For today, sharing more of the black and white details we learned and heard from today, as the season comes to an end.

- I think the most "noteworthy" things learned from today, if you will, would be what we heard from defenseman Drew Doughty.

Doughty is entering the final season of his contract, an eight-year, $88 million dollar deal signed now closing in on a decade ago. Doughty signed that contract with a year remaining on the contract he had, meaning it'll be nearly 10 years between contracts. To this point, there have not been any conversations between Doughty and Kings management regarding an extension, which he would be eligible to sign on July 1, one year out from his impending free agency.

"There's been absolutely no conversation about it," Doughty said today. "I want to stay here. I would hope that the Kings want me to stay here too. If they approach me to get something done, I'm going to get it done."

Doughty acknowledged that his play this season dropped off and "wasn't as good as it needed to be". In terms of going forward, he wasn't opposed to seeing his role reduced if it benefitted the team and in a separate answer, he praised the growth in Brandt Clarke's game. All of the above leads to a decision that needs to come within the next 12 months, perhaps even this summer, regarding Doughty's future here. As he said, he wants to stay and wants to play his entire career with the Kings. He also understands the business. Doughty is his own agent, so negotiations lose that buffer layer in between, unless he changes anything.

It's an interesting one to monitor for sure.

- On the contract front, defenseman Brandt Clarke is a restricted free agent this summer for the first time.

He made one thing extremely clear today - he wants to be a Los Angeles King.

"I want to be here, I love Los Angeles, I love my teammates, I love being in that locker room," Clarke said today. "That's what I want. We'll see what happens. In terms of the type of contract, I don't really know. I think it all comes down to what they're saying and I hope it comes to the point where it comes long term, I want to be here long term, I want to lock myself in and I want to be a part of this core. I think I've expressed that since I got to Los Angeles, I love being here and my mentality hasn't changed over the years."

Clarke's deal is an interesting one, because you could see perfectly logical paths to both a short-term extension and a long-term extension. The short-term route would keep him as a restricted free agent and comes in at a lower number. However, if Clarke hits and continues to grow, the long-term deal that follows will be more expensive. A long-term deal now is a higher dollar figure for next season, but potentially keeps the cap hit lower down the road. Interested to see how things play out with 92, but it's encouraging that he seems to have no interest in playing anywhere else.

He said that the two sides did touch base during the season, however both he and the team shut those down temporarily to focus on qualifying for playoffs. Would expect that to resume now that things are done on the ice.

- Furthermore, two answers that I would say are pretty different from a pair of pending unrestricted free agents came from Scott Laughton and Andrei Kuzmenko.

With Laughton, he made clear that he is extremely interested in signing with the Kings this summer.

"The interest level is high for me, for sure," he said. "The opportunity I was given here, the guys here, the staff, the way I was treated, my family came down, which was awesome, and they absolutely loved it, so yeah, the interest level is high. Not the ending you want, but there's guys in there that really care and I had a lot of fun in the two months I was here."

Laughton added that there have not been discussions really to this point, but that was mutually agreed upon when he got here. He wanted to come in and focus on his play, focus on trying to help the team reach the playoffs and see how the fit was. Now that the dust has settled, Laughton expressed how much he enjoyed playing with the Kings and should things make sense, he seems very open to extending that relationship.

The other side of the coin was with Kuzmenko, who was much more non-committal.

"We'll see" was the short answer.

And it's understandable. Quite the disparity between how Kuzmenko's 2024-25 season ended and how his 2025-26 season ended. He admitted it was challenging coming back from his injury over the final couple of months and his focus heading into the summer is completing a full recovery and being ready to go, whether that is with the Kings or elsewhere. Skilled player who was a big part of the 2025 team.

I could see a world where it makes sense for both sides, creating another scoring line with Kuzmenko and Kevin Fiala. Could also see where both sides might see the fit being better with another organization. Time will tell. But certainly not the same sort of optimism there was this time last year.

- On the injury front, the biggest revelation was from forward Quinton Byfield.