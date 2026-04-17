RECAP: Kings 1, Flames 3, 4/16

The LA Kings concluded their 2025-26 regular-season schedule with a 3-1 defeat against the Calgary Flames, setting up a Round 1 playoff matchup with the Colorado Avalanche.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first period, despite a 10-2 advantage for the Kings in shots on goal.

Calgary opened the scoring early in the middle stanza with a power-play goal. Skating 5-on-4, defenseman Matvei Gridin threaded a pass through from the right point, connecting with forward Morgan Frost at the back post for the tap-in goal. Frost’s goal was his second of the season versus Los Angeles and his 22nd in total, a Calgary team high.

The Kings answered back less than two minutes later, however, as forward Quinton Byfield set a new career high with his 24th goal of the season. Forward Alex Laferriere carried the puck around the net with possession before he found forward Trevor Moore in front. Moore quickly fed Byfield for the goal, his 11th over his last 15 games played, tying the game at one.

Early in the third period, the Flames took a 2-1 advantage through defenseman Zayne Parekh. Attacking in from the left point, Parekh worked his way into the left-hand circle and snapped a shot high on the glove side, past Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg and in from a dangerous area on the ice for his fourth goal of the season, putting the hosts ahead by a goal.

The Flames hit the empty net inside the game’s final moments to secure a 3-1 victory.

Hear from forward Anze Kopitar, defenseman Brandt Clarke and Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith following tonight’s game.