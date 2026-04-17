LA Kings Begin First Round Playoff Series Versus Colorado on Sunday at Ball Arena

The First Round of the LA Kings’ 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche will begin on Sunday, April 19, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Avalanche will host Games 1 and 2 at Ball Arena with Games 3 and 4 hosted by the Kings at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 will take place at Ball Arena while the Kings will host Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena.

First Round series schedule (subject to change)

Game 1: At Colorado, 4/19 at Ball Arena, beginning at 1:00 p.m. MT (12:00 p.m. PT)

Game 2: At Colorado, 4/21 at Ball Arena, beginning at 8:00 p.m. MT (7:00 p.m. PT)

Game 3: In Los Angeles, 4/23 at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 7:00 p.m. PT

Game 4: In Los Angeles, 4/26 at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT

\Game 5: At Colorado, 4/29 at Ball Arena, start time TBD (if necessary)*

\Game 6: In Los Angeles, 5/1 at Crypto.com Arena, start time TBD (if necessary)*

\Game 7: At Colorado, 5/3 at Ball Arena, start time TBD (if necessary)*

First Round series broadcast schedule (subject to change)

Game 1: 4/19 – TNT, truTV, Max, FanDuel Sports Network, ESPNLA App, LAK App, SNET, TVAS

Game 2: 4/21 – ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network, ESPNLA App, LAK App, SNET, TVAS

Game 3: 4/23 – TNT, truTV, Max, FanDuel Sports Network, ESPNLA App, LAK App, SNET, TVAS

Game 4: 4/26 – TNT, truTV, Max, FanDuel Sports Network, ESPNLA App, LAK App, SNET, TVAS

*Game 5: 4/29 – TBD

*Game 6: 5/1 – TBD

*Game 7: 5/3 – TBD

\if necessary*

^select games to air on ESPN LA 710 AM

~FanDuel games West/SoCal to be announced

The Kings will play the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in franchise history. It has been more than two decades since the two clubs met in the postseason, first matching up in the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals before meeting again in the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals. The Avalanche won each series in seven games and were ultimately crowned Stanley Cup Champions in 2001.

The 2026 LA Kings postseason is presented by Mercury Insurance, Toyota, Blue Shield of California, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel and Spectrum. First Round playoff tickets are now on sale for all home games at Crypto.com Arena and are available for purchase at lakings.com/playoffs or axs.com/lakings. Group tickets and Event Suite rentals are also available. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season are also on sale, with new members guaranteed discounted playoff ticket access.