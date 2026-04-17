LA Kings Announce 2025-26 Team Awards

The LA Kings announced their annual Team Awards, acknowledging individual players for their performance and contributions to the organization. This year’s honorees are:

Bill Libby Memorial Award - "Most Valuable Player": Adrian Kempe

Forward Adrian Kempe was selected by the media as the Bill Libby Memorial Award winner for Most Valuable Player on the Kings this season. The native of Kramfors, Sweden, led the Kings in nearly every offensive category this year, including goals (36), assists (37), points (36-37=73), game-winning goals (8), shots on goal (226), overtime goals (4), shootout goals (6), multi-goal games (6), and multi-point games (16). Kempe’s pacesetting totals were partially fueled by his career-long seven-game road point streak (5-6=11) from Oct. 11 – 28, 2025. During that streak, Kempe became the first player in franchise history to net the game-winner in overtime in consecutive games with his extra-time tallies on Oct. 21 in St. Louis and Oct. 23 in Dallas.

Those consecutive overtime goals helped the winger secure his spot as the co-owner of a pair of LA Kings franchise records, tying for the most such goals in a single campaign (4 OTG) and for the most career regular-season overtime goals (11 OTG) in franchise history. Kempe recorded several additional milestones over the course of the 2025-26 campaign, including scoring his 200th career NHL goal on Nov. 4 vs. Winnipeg, representing his native Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games for the first time this past February in Milan, and playing in his 700th career regular-season game on March 24 at Calgary. The 29-year-old winger recorded his fourth career 35-goal campaign this year, making him the fourth Swedish-born player in NHL history with as many such seasons.

Mark Bavis Memorial Award - "Best Newcomer": Artemi Panarin

Forward Artemi Panarin has been selected as the Mark Bavis Memorial Award winner for Best Newcomer. Acquired via trade from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4, 2026, Panarin made an immediate impact for the Kings by recording two assists in his debut appearance on Feb. 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights. In doing so, the Korkino, Russia native became the third skater in the past 20 years to record multiple assists in his debut with the Kings and marked the first pair of his now-27 points (9-18=27) through 26 games played with the team. Since he joined the organization just over two months ago, Panarin’s 18 assists and cumulative +9 rating are the best among all Kings skaters in that span, while his seven multi-point performances for Los Angeles are tied for the fourth-most such games by a Kings player this season overall. The 34-year-old winger is one of just two skaters to have recorded multiple three-point games for the Kings during the 2025-26 campaign.

Outstanding Defenseman: Brandt Clarke

In his second full NHL season, Brandt Clarke was selected as the Kings’ Outstanding Defenseman this season after setting new career-highs in games played (82), goals (8), assists (32), points (8-32=40), power-play points (13), shots on goal (159), time-on-ice per game (19:48), and game-winning goals (2). The native of Nepean, Ontario, led all Kings defensemen in goals, assists, points, power-play points, and game-winning goals, while his 32 helpers on the campaign were the second most among all team skaters. The 23-year-old recorded 185 blocked shots this season, the third-most by any skater in the League this year and the third most in a single-season in Kings history since the NHL began tracking the statistic in 2007-08.

Best Defensive Player: Anze Kopitar

Captain Anze Kopitar has been named the Kings’ Best Defensive Player for a franchise-record eighth time after finishing the final season of his two-decade career with the highest plus/minus rating among all team skaters, posting a +19 through 67 games played on the 2025-26 campaign. The 38-year-old center also led all Kings forwards in blocked shots (61), face-off wins (744), and face-off winning percentage (56.9%). Kopitar’s 56.9% face-off winning percentage was tied for the 22nd best among all NHL players to have taken at least 100 draws this season and tied for his third best percentage in his 20-year career.