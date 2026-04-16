Platelets For Playoffs Takes Place at CHLA April 20-22

Platelets for Playoffs, a post-season initiative that supports pediatric patients suffering from leukemia, aplastic anemia, or a bone marrow disease that requires special blood products, returns for Round 1 of playoffs.

One lucky fan who donates at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) between April 20 - 22, will receive a pair of tickets to Home Game 2 at Crypto.com Arena.

Due to the time commitment required for platelet donations, CHLA requires platelet donors to schedule their appointments. Appointment times are available between 6:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. between April 20-22. To make an appointment or for any questions, email the CHLA Blood Donor Center, call 323-361-2441, or schedule your appointment online.

For more information on blood and platelet donor qualifications, click here.