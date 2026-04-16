Platelets For Playoffs Takes Place at CHLA April 20-22

One lucky fan will win Playoff Tickets to Home Game 2 at Crypto.com Arena!

Web Thumbnail 16x9

Platelets for Playoffs, a post-season initiative that supports pediatric patients suffering from leukemia, aplastic anemia, or a bone marrow disease that requires special blood products, returns for Round 1 of playoffs.

One lucky fan who donates at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) between April 20 - 22, will receive a pair of tickets to Home Game 2 at Crypto.com Arena.

Due to the time commitment required for platelet donations, CHLA requires platelet donors to schedule their appointments. Appointment times are available between 6:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. between April 20-22. To make an appointment or for any questions, email the CHLA Blood Donor Center, call 323-361-2441, or schedule your appointment online.

For more information on blood and platelet donor qualifications, click here.

News Feed

INSIDER: Teammates Fueled By One Last Run For Kopi

RECAP: Kings 3, Canucks 4, 4/14 (OT)

RECAP: Kings 5, Kraken 3, 4/13

LA Kings Clinch 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Berth To Mark Fifth Consecutive Postseason Appearance

INSIDER: Anton Forsberg Is Delivering Down The Stretch

RECAP: Kings 1, Oilers 0, 4/11

GAMEDAY: LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks

RECAP: Kings 4, Canucks 1, 4/9

INSIDER: Live, Laught, Love

INSIDER: Jared Wright Isn't Slowing Down Any Time Soon

RECAP: Kings 3, Predators 2 (SO), 4/6

RECAP: Kings 7, Maple Leafs 6 (OT), 4/4

RECAP: Kings 4, Predators 5 (SO), 4/2

RECAP: Kings 2, Blues 1 (OT), 4/1

INSIDER: The Dynamic Moore-Byfield-Laferriere Line

RECAP: Kings 2, Mammoth 6, 3/28

RECAP: Kings 4, Canuncks 0, 3/26

RECAP: Kings 2, Flames 3 (SO), 3/24