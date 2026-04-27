Game 4 RECAP: Kings 1, Avalanche 5

The LA Kings saw their 2025-26 season come to an end in Game 4, following a defeat on Sunday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena.

Colorado capitalized on its first power play of the game, as forward Nathan MacKinnon buried his first goal of the series to give the visitors an early lead. Forward Nazem Kadri fed MacKinnon for a one-timer from the left-hand circle, which he narrowly snuck through the legs of Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg and in. The goal was the first Avalanche power-play goal of the series, as they pulled ahead 1-0.

The Avalanche later took advantage of a matchup early in the second period to open up a two-goal lead. With the Kings fourth line on the ice, defenseman Cale Makar went to work down the right wing, as he flew into the right-hand circle, dragged the puck onto his forehand and snapped his shot top shelf for the finish, his second goal in as many games in Los Angeles, to put the visitors ahead 2-0.

The Kings pulled a goal back late in the second period, taking the game into the second intermission down just 2-1. Los Angeles switched up the forward lines midway through the game and with Alex Laferriere on the ice with Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar, the hosts converted. Kempe fed defenseman Joel Edmundson, activating from the point, and the veteran blueliner scored from the slot to pull the Kings within a goal.

Early in the third period, Colorado found another goal to restore its two-goal advantage. The Avalanche used one pass through the neutral zone to generate a 2-on-1 rush, led by forward Artturi Lehkonen. Lehkonen’s shot from the right-hand circle was kept out by Forsberg but forward Nicolas Roy drove the net and buried the rebound, as the visitors took a 3-1 lead.

After the Kings were unable to convert on their third power-play chance of the game, Colorado took its largest lead of the series at 4-1. MacKinnon was the facilitator, as he fed defenseman Devon Toews driving into the left-hand circle and Toews picked his spot, high glove side, as he scored his first goal of the series. MacKinnon made it a multi-point game with the assist, as the Avalanche went ahead by three goals.

MacKinnon hit the empty net late in the third period, sealing the final score at 5-1.

Hear from Kempe, defenseman Drew Doughty, forward Trevor Moore and Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith following the conclusion of Game 4.