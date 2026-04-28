Ontario Reign Round 2 Playoff Schedule

The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, have released the schedule for their best-of-5 Pacific Division Semifinals series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Reign enter the series as the one seed, earning a first-round bye, while the Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors two games to one in their best of three first round series.

See below for the full schedule for the Pacific Division Semifinals matchup between Ontario and Bakersfield.

Game 1 – Wednesday, April 29 | 7:00 PT | Toyota Arena

Game 2 – Friday, May 1 | 7:00 PT | Toyota Arena

Game 3 – Tuesday, May 5 | 7:00 PT | Acrisure Arena

* Game 4 – Thursday, May 7 | 7:00 PT | Acrisure Arena

* Game 5 – Saturday, May 9 | 6:00 PT | Toyota Arena

* if necessary

Fans can secure tickets to the postseason now by purchasing a 10-ticket Flex Plan, which allows the purchaser to choose the dates they can attend. Single game tickets for Games 1, 2, and 5 at Toyota Arena are on sale now at ontarioreign.com/playoffs.

The series will be just the second time that the two teams have met during postseason play. Coachella Valley defeated Ontario three games to none in the Pacific Division Finals of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

During the 2025-26 regular season, the Reign held a record of 5-1-2 against the Firebirds, with the teams meeting four times in each city.