INSIDER: Playoff Practice Report, April 25

Practice day for the Kings, Insiders.

With the series sitting at 3-0 Colorado, could be the last time typing that sentence for a long time. Suppose that’s in their hands.

The approach that Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith is taking isn’t along those lines. It’s a cliché, certainly. But he’s been in this position before, as an assistant coach and as a head coach in juniors. Earlier in his coaching career, he said he would’ve approached this day differently, mentally. Those thoughts would have been more prevalent. For him right now, it’s about one practice and one game, trying to win the next one on the schedule and then hopefully move on to Denver.

“I treat it like business,” he said. “Coaching for a long time, you still do your job and the job is to get the team ready to win a hockey game. I think when I was younger, I would have been thinking, oh my god, is this going to be the last game and things would have went through my head maybe like that, but that won't enter my mind. I think you try and win every single game. I think for me, I try to win an exhibition game. I'm trying to win a regular season game. What is the thing that the coach can do to get his team to win tomorrow? That's what I'm going to do. We're going to have some compete on the ice. We're going to do exactly what we've been doing for the last seven weeks, is prep the team to compete, prep the team to do it right, get them some reps and let's go.”

The same goes here for Anze Kopitar.

This could be the final practice of Kopitar’s NHL career. It’s crazy to think about. When he hits the ice tomorrow afternoon for Game 4, it could be the final game he’ll ever play. Even if the Kings win, it could be the final game he plays in Los Angeles, pending what would then be the results of Game 5 on Wednesday in Denver. It’s hard not to think about it here on the outside and I’m sure, deep down, it’s a thought that has crossed Kopitar’s mind as well. But it can’t be more than that. The Kings, led by their captain, have their focus on today’s practice and tomorrow’s game only. Win that one and you keep playing.

“We've got nothing to lose, so it's just going in, it's focusing on tomorrow, having a good start and just go from there,” Kopitar said. "To think about what's going to happen in a couple days, four or five days from now, there's really no need for that. It's just staying in the moment. We'll go down there tomorrow, play our asses off and we'll see where that takes us."

Yesterday, we heard from Smith that there were considerations to making wider-scale lineup changes entering Game 4. He said there could be as many as two players going into the lineup and potentially changes to alignment among the players who are already in. Based on what we saw today, he was true to his work on the players going in, with the bottom six looking quite different than it did in Games 1 - 3. Here is how the team aligned during today’s practice -

Panarin – Kopitar – Kempe

Moore – Byfield – Laferriere

Turcotte – Laughton – Wright

Malott – Helenius – Ward

Kuzmenko – Joseph – Armia

Anderson – Doughty

Edmundson – Clarke

Dumoulin – Ceci

Moverare

Forsberg/Kuemper/George

So, we’ll see what kind of impact that has, if any.

The Kings have lost three consecutive games, scoring a total of four goals. Three of those goals have been scored on the power play, which leaves one goal scored 5-on-5. One. The Kings have to try some things to score more goals than they have and I’d imagine what we saw today is their thoughts on how to do so, though naturally that is unconfirmed heading into Game 4 tomorrow.

I look at this from two different perspectives – top six and bottom six.

Up top, the Kings have the same first two lines as they did in the first couple of games here and as they have essentially since D.J. Smith took over.

You could make changes to that group, which means doing things that are new. Things that do not have a track record of working but are different than what hasn’t worked until now. Or, you lean back on things that worked well during the regular season but have not worked so far in the playoffs. Quinton Byfield’s line was the best line in the playoffs for the Kings, by far. Do you break up a line that’s working in hopes that players who are playing well might help to get more out of others who haven’t produced? Or, do you not fix what isn’t broken and try to find your solutions elsewhere?

In that area, the Kings are not making drastic changes. Both lines were very productive coming into the postseason and one has continued to be productive. At least there is a track record to lean on as opposed to just trying something to try it.

Lower in the lineup, the Kings are going with a different look, with injecting more speed in mind.

"Speed," Smith said earlier today. "Speed. Their D skate very well, their gaps are obviously really good. I think more speed, to get to pucks quicker, might give us a hand."