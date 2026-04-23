INSIDER: With Bread Delivering, Need Others To Follow Suit

Hard to say the Kings haven’t gotten what they’ve needed from forward Artemi Panarin.

“He gives us every opportunity,” Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith said of Panarin. “Every night, he can make plays, certainly on the power play. When he gets a clean look, he puts it away and that’s what you need this time of the year.”

Panarin gave the Kings life in Game 1, with a late power-play goal that brought them within one shot late, though they ultimately fell short in the 2-1 defeat. In a 0-0 Game 2, Panarin found the breakthrough for the visitors, as Los Angeles took its first lead of the series, inside seven minutes to go. It was a goal that you thought might’ve been enough, on an evening where everything was on lockdown……everything besides one panel of glass, that is.

Panarin’s goal in Game 2 was the exact goal they acquired him to score, though the Kings couldn't get that game over the line. He’s their big guy offensively and he’s contributed.

“He can make plays and he can make plays under pressure," Smith added. "He's one of those star guys kn the league that certainly helped us to get to here. He gives us that scoring, that confidence, that little bit of swagger than we have a big boy."

When he was brought in, the power play immediately came to mind. The Kings have scored on the man advantage in both games, with Panarin doing exactly what he said the plan was before the series. He spoke about how little room is afforded in the playoffs and how the Kings would need to simplify things on the power play. More shots from the top, with traffic in front. Both of Panarin’s goals came from the middle of the ice, one from the point, one from the slot. That’s not where he has typically operated but he has creatively found different ways to get open, converting in both games.

“I think we’ve got to shoot the puck, shoot the puck from up top, probably, and try having three guys down by the net for rebounds,” Panarin said of the power play, before Game 1. “Especially in playoffs, it’s hard especially to make a great play right away. Everyone is going to be nervous a little bit, so we’ve got to start simple. I actually prefer being simple. I feel like when you shoot it, you have five shots on a power play, then you recover the puck and they can’t break it out, you probably have a better chance to score.”

The power play is 2-for-9, which is a five-percent uptick on regular-season percentages, but frankly, in the playoffs, it’s about the timely production. Panarin’s goal in Game 2 was that. It put the kings ahead for the first time in the series and the first time this season against Colorado, regardless of the game. It was a huge moment that the Kings just couldn’t capitalize on.