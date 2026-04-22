Game 2 RECAP: Kings 1, Avalanche 2 (OT)

The LA Kings dropped their second consecutive game by a single goal, as they fell in overtime in Game 2 of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, by a 2-1 margin in Colorado.

The first period was filled with five penalties and several scrums but zero goals. Goaltender Anton Forsberg made 14 saves for the Kings, with five coming on the Colorado power play. The best Los Angeles chance in the opening 20 minutes came from forward Alex Laferriere, who had a clean look from the slot, which was denied by Avalanche netminder Scott Wedgewood, to keep the game 0-0.

The story of the second period came off the ice, as Colorado fans behind the Kings bench shattered a pane of glass, which caused a delay of nearly 20 minutes early in the middle frame. The best Kings chance came from forward Quinton Byfield, who was stoned on a penalty shot by Wedgewood with a glove save.

The Kings finally converted on the power play late in the third period to open the scoring after more than 53 minutes had elapsed. Late on the sequence, with the second unit on the ice, forward Trevor Moore fed the puck to forward Artemi Panarin in the slot. Panarin, who stayed on with both units, buried his second goal in as many games, blocker side, to give the Kings their first lead of the series.

With less than four minutes remaining, the Avalanche tied the score as their captain, forward Gabriel Landeskog, scored from close range to equalize the game at one goal apiece. After the Kings were unable to clear their zone off a faceoff, Colorado forward Martin Necas worked the puck into the crease, just beyond the pad of Forsberg, with Landeskog burying the tying goal to force Game 2 into overtime.

Just over seven minutes into overtime, Colorado scored the game-winning goal to take a 2-0 series lead to California. With the Avalanche sustaining a shift in the extra session, defenseman Josh Manson got off from the center point, which was blocked down in front, but forward Nicolas Roy got on the end of the rebound to slide the puck past Forsberg for the game-winning goal, a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

Hear from Moore, Forsberg and Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith after tonight’s Game 2 overtime defeat.