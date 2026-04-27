Anze Kopitar Speaks After His Final NHL Game

On the emotion of his teammates after Game 4 and his overall emotions in his final NHL game

Yeah, I mean, I was talking to them after the game and I couldn't really get a whole lot out of me. I'm going to need a couple of days to really speak with the guys and everything. It hit me with about five, six minutes to go that this could be it. For the last 20 years, I've never experienced that emotion. There was always a next year, there's always a next year and now it's done. So, it's hard to comprehend, but at the same time, [my kids] are the two reasons that I'm really going to enjoy next year too. So, it's very bittersweet, for sure, there's going to be some tears, yes, but that's the way life goes, right? It's a circle. It's been one hell of a ride for 20 years. As I said before, the good, the bad and the ugly, it's not the way we wanted to go out, but it happened and we've got to live with it.

On the "Kopi" chants from Kings fans over his final few shifts

Yeah, I mean, it was hard to keep it together, really. Being here for 20 years, more than half of my lifetime, it's extremely special. It's been home for us for 20 years. I really appreciate the fans. You know, they've been behind me personally, they've been behind the team for all those years. I can truly say that they're probably one of the best fan bases in the entirety.

On the importance for him of qualifying for the playoffs in his final season and going out with a meaningful game

I'm just extremely proud of the team to turn it around, because for a little bit, it wasn't looking good at all. Obviously when we made the coaching change, I think that things kind of started turning around and I think it's important to make the playoffs, obviously, and then this is another lesson that we maybe have to go through. I mean, for me, it's done, but for some of the young guys, they did get to experience that and they got to experience playing against a championship-caliber team. I think we can all say that the series was a lot closer than a sweep, but that's what good teams do. I thought we were a good team, but that's a championship-contending team in Colorado and they win games whether they're playing A+ game or a C+. That's what they did.

On his disappointment in ending his career with five consecutive first-round defeats and why he felt this team couldn't get over the hump

If we had the answer, we probably wouldn't get bounced in the first round for five years straight. It's hard. I mean, the league itself is competitive and the matter of fact is, 15 teams are not going to reach their goal or I should say, 31 teams are not going to reach their goal every year. So, it's a game of, obviously, consistency throughout the year but sometimes it comes down to a small detail that makes a difference. You're either on the good side, the right side or the bad side of it. I've been lucky enough to be on the good side for a couple times and that's where you live the dream, you're on top of the world. We've not been good enough the last few years. I hope and I believe that this team is going in the right direction. There's obviously good pieces here that will create a good atmosphere and exciting, exciting times.

On the relationships he's built over the years and the meaning of being a teammate to so many

Over the course of your career, whether it's 5, 10, 15, 20 years, I think you want to be remembered as a good teammate, first and foremost. I think early on in my career, we've established that culture here and we've been writing that and trying to just keep establishing that throughout the years. That's obviously thanks to Dean [Lombardi], first and foremost, to bring in the guys that have bought into the system and to my teammates early on that showed me the way too. I think at that point, you're just trying to pass that along. Whether it's a guy who was here for a year, two years, or a guy like Drew that we've been together for 18 years. Like I said, I think first and foremost, the biggest accolade is be a good teammate.

On the opportunity to prioritize family now and spend more time with his two children

I think they're extremely happy because now they get their dad for themselves. I've gotten instructions for the high ponytail and the bun and everything and there's a lot of work to be done there. As funny as it sounds, I mean, you guys know that we're away and you're missing birthdays and you're missing competitions and hockey games and thank God for the new technology now in life and I've been able to tune in to watch games and skates and whatnot. Now, they get to wake up in the morning and come barge in the room and see me there, which is, that's what they deserve. They've been 11 years, 9 years with a so-called part time dad and now they get that full time.

On his pride in his family and his children and what's to come

Yeah. I mean, it's like I said before, it's been one hell of a ride. I've been to competitions, I've been to hockey games and I'm extremely proud of them and how kind and respectful they are. That's first and foremost, forge the jumps, the winning faceoffs and everything, I think it comes down to being kind, respectful and nice to people. As I said before, it was only part time for me, so all the credit goes to my wife, who has held it together for X amount of years. Even before they were born, she made sure that I could focus on hockey and just stay the course and I'm assuming that's going to change a little bit now. I'm just proud of these two and proud of my wife to stick with me and I'm extremely thankful for them to have been on this ride with me.