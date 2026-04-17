INSIDER: 5 Keys For Round 1 vs. COL

The Kings aren’t under any illusions here.

The Colorado Avalanche are a damn good team. They won the Presidents Trophy. MoneyPuck has the Kings as the only team with below a 40-percent shot at reaching Round 2 and they're well below, at around a two-thirds / one-third split. There are going to be times in these games when the Avalanche take over and everyone understands that. But that happened against Edmonton too. The Kings lost those series but they had legitimate chances to win three of the four, really missing opportunities in 2023 and 2025. Colorado is obviously better than most, perhaps better than any other team in the NHL. The challenge is immense, but it’s a challenge the Kings have. 16 other teams conducting exit interviews, the Kings get to play a Best-of-7.

I don’t think there’s some magic recipe to beating Colorado. The Kings are going to have to do a lot of things extremely well and get a lot of things to go their way. If you were to create an ideal checklist for winning this series of say ten items, the Kings probably need eight or nine to go their way. If they get five, it's probably not going to happen. Below are a few areas that I think are most important for the Kings. Looking at positions, players and areas of the game that the Kings need to capitalize on in order to have a shot in this series. The Kings will compete, there is no doubting that. They've competed all season and they've been in just about every game they've contested. If that mentality can keep games tight, perhaps these items below can swing the pendulum a bit.

Goaltending

A key ingredient to what feels like every upset in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is goaltending.

Feels like just about every time a team seeded seventh or eighth competes with a team seeded first or second, good goaltending plays a role.

D.J. Smith was asked about his starting goaltender for Game 1 immediately after last night’s game versus Calgary. He deflected, as is his right to do so, considering the regular season had ended about 15 minutes before the interview.

In my opinion, Anton Forsberg should start Game 1. That’s not to say he will start every game in the series or throughout the playoffs but I think he has earned the right to open the series with the net. The Kings have Darcy Kuemper’s experience and Stanley Cup pedigree and that’s a great option to have. If things go sideways, he could factor in and the Kings can't lose him along the way. Necessary to have both. However, with the importance of these games, Forsberg has been arguably the hottest goaltender in the NHL in the month of April and you’d have to think he’s got the net to begin the series.

Forsberg’s April stat line is incredible. 5-1-0, with the only loss coming yesterday in Calgary. He supported the strong win/loss record with excellent splits. Among goaltenders with more than three appearances, his 1.48 goals-against average ranked second in the NHL this month while his .944 save percentage was also second. In terms of goals saved above average, per Natural Stat Trick, Forsberg led the NHL with 8.78 in six April appearances. Per SportLOGIQ, which tracks goals saved above expected, Forsberg was second with 8.40.

Simply put, it was a terrific month for Forsberg. That’s in the past now, but if you want the hot hand, there isn't a hotter one in the NHL. If he does in fact get the nod, the Kings will need a stout display in goal. The Kings are unlikely to have more of the puck and more of the chances, so they’re going to need saves. They’re going to need Grade-A saves. They’re going to need timely saves. In looking back at the four series versus Edmonton, the Kings didn’t get enough saves to win. Far from the only blemish. But outside of a three-game stretch from Joonas Korpisalo in 2023, the Kings never got that upset-caliber goaltending, whether they were favored in the series or not. The Kings will not be favored in this series. They’re going to need the saves. Getting them creates a foundation that the games will be close, which gives them a chance.

Looking at the Colorado side of things, the Avalanche allowed a league-fewest 203 goals this season. The goaltending tandem of Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood were named as the winners of the Jennings Trophy accordingly. Both guys have been good. Both guys were in the mix for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Wedgewood especially has been excellent in April. Forsberg leads the league in GSAA and Wedgewood ranks second. His splits were stellar and you’d think he probably starts Game 1.

There’s a saying in the NFL, though. If you have two quarterbacks, you have none.

Very seldomly have we seen a team split their goaltenders in the playoffs. Most would prefer to ride one, assuming they succeed. That would be a deviation for Colorado. Both goaltenders this season played between 40 and 45 games. Near even. Last year, Blackwood was the starter in a seven-game loss to Dallas. Not to suggest they won’t be just fine. But it is a change. Wedgewood has four career playoff appearances while Blackwood has just the seven from last year. If Forsberg can get hot early, it’s perhaps an area the Kings can find the upper hand, especially if there’s any sort of a goaltending controversy in the other locker room.