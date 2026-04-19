Game 1 RECAP: Kings 1, Avalanche 2

The LA Kings dropped Game 1 of the opening round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs by a 2-1 final score on Sunday afternoon at Ball Arena in Denver.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first period, with the Kings successfully killing off the only power play of the opening 20 minutes. Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty had perhaps the best look of the frame, but was not able to get a rebound go at the back post, sending the game into the first intermission tied 0-0.

Inside the final five minutes of the second period, Colorado finally opened the scoring. The Avalanche forechecked effectively, forcing a turnover along the boards, deep within the Kings’ defensive zone. Forward Nathan MacKinnon got the puck towards the net, which was blocked down in front, by Colorado forward Artturi Lehkonen was the first player to it, scoring on a rebound from close range to put the hosts ahead 1-0.

Colorado doubled its advantage just shy of six minutes into the third period, capitalizing on a neutral-zone turnover by the Kings. The fourth line was unable to get the puck over the center red line in transition, leading to a flip pass by forward Jack Drury the other direction. The puck found forward Logan O’Connor on a breakaway and he buried top shelf as the Avalanche took a 2-0 lead.

With just over two minutes remaining in regulation, the Kings pulled a goal back on the power play, with forward Artemi Panarin burying his first goal as a member of the Kings. Up at the center point, Panarin let a shot go, through a lot of traffic and in, past Colorado netminder Scott Wedgewood. Forward Alex Laferriere and defenseman Brandt Clarke collected the assists on the play, as the Kings moved to within 2-1.

Hear from forward Scott Laughton, Mikey Anderson and Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith after Game 1.