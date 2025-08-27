Festival_FAQs

How do I secure tickets?
All Season Ticket Members are invited to RSVP in accordance with the number of tickets in their Membership account. For example, a Season Ticket Member with four season tickets can redeem up to four tickets for this event. Tickets are complimentary and exclusive to Season Ticket Members. Upgraded VIP options are available to purchase.
There is a game that day. How do I get into the event?
Following the game against the Anaheim Ducks that starts at 1:00 p.m., all fans will need to exit Crypto.com Arena and reenter at the Kobe Bryant entrance. Doors open at 4pm.
Note: a game ticket will not get you into Festival. Similarly, a game ticket is not required to attend Festival.
My ticket has a Line Number on it. What is that?
While the event has many fun engagements, one of the most popular is getting to meet a player for an autograph and a photo. There will be 12 player lines at LA Kings Festival. The line number on your ticket coincides with the line you’ll have access to featuring some of the players in attendance.
Previously I was able to choose the line with the players I wanted. How does it work this year?
At the time you RSVP for LA Kings Festival you will also be asked to select a player line. You are entitled to one (1) player line entry per ticket in your account (i.e 4 Season Tickets = 4 Line entries).
Your player line selection should be made 72 hours in advance of the event. Once RSVP’s have closed, the players assigned to each of the 10 player lines will be revealed. An email will be sent to guests with Festival tickets informing them of the players in lines so Members can bring the specific gear they want for those players to sign.
Line Entry and Front of the Line passes will go on sale along with the announcement of player assignments in the event you would like to have access to a different line in addition to your assignment.
Line Entry Passes are $50. Front of the Line Passes for $200 and include entry to a specific line. Limited quantities available. All proceeds benefit Kings Care Foundation.
Will there be an opportunity to purchase additional lines on site?
This is a popular event and we anticipate lots of Members will attend and prepurchase additional Line Entries. If capacity allows, we will sell a limited amount Line Entries on site, while supplies last. All proceeds go to the Kings Care Foundation.
Do Members have to select all of their tickets in the same line?
No. Members who have multiple tickets can select any combination of lines they choose. Splitting up line choices can be a good strategy if you have a specific player you really want to meet. Note: only a person with a line ticket for a specific line can enter that line.
For example, Johnny and Susie share two season tickets and select Line 1 and Line 2. Johnny and Susie will need to split up to go through the lines. Thus, they will need to decide who gets Line 1 and who gets Line 2.
What fun will go on during the event?
· Photos and autograph opportunities with Kings personalities and alumni
· Photo opportunities
· Appearances from Bailey and Ice Crew
· Shop Kings Care Foundation sales, auction and Mystery Bags
Tell me more about the Kings Care Foundation’s activations at Festival?
· Kings Care Foundation will host the ever-popular garage sale featuring all sorts of Kings merchandise at a great value! Pro Stock and Game-Used merchandise will also be on sale.
· Bailey’s Buddies is back with a fresh look! For $100, you’ll receive 2 LA Kings tickets and a special autograph surprise.
· As always, attendees of Festival are invited to bid on the Mobile Auction by texting KINGS to 76278. There will be hotel stays, special experiences, memorabilia and more up for auction.
Since it is during dinner, will there be food and beverage available?
Yes, we will have food and drinks on site for attendees of Festival.
Are there VIP options?
Yes! There will be limited VIP packages available benefitting Kings Care Foundation starting at $1,250 for Season Ticket Members. VIP guests get to experience all the excitement of Festival with none of the waiting! VIP package includes 12 Front of the Line passes (12 lines, 1 each to be used during the Members-only event) and a 100-level ticket to the game earlier that day with premium hosted food and beverage in Lexus Club during the game.
Note the 12 Front of the Lines replace the pre-event private Meet & Greet format.
This is the only way for a non-Member to attend the event. Non-Members can purchase for $1,500 and Members can purchase this option for $1,250 and save $250.