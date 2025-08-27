Festival_FAQs

At the time you RSVP for LA Kings Festival you will also be asked to select a player line. You are entitled to one (1) player line entry per ticket in your account (i.e 4 Season Tickets = 4 Line entries).

Your player line selection should be made 72 hours in advance of the event. Once RSVP’s have closed, the players assigned to each of the 10 player lines will be revealed. An email will be sent to guests with Festival tickets informing them of the players in lines so Members can bring the specific gear they want for those players to sign.

Line Entry and Front of the Line passes will go on sale along with the announcement of player assignments in the event you would like to have access to a different line in addition to your assignment.

Line Entry Passes are $50. Front of the Line Passes for $200 and include entry to a specific line. Limited quantities available. All proceeds benefit Kings Care Foundation.