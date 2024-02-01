Celebrate Black History Month with the Kings

16X9-TITLE

Join the LA Kings in celebrating Black History Month on February 22 at 7:30PM at Crypto.com Arena! The Kings are excited to once again work with ZALE Apparel co-founder and Ontario Reign Center Akil Thomas to bring our Black History Celebration jersey and merchandise to life. This year’s Black History designs are meant to create synergy between Kings hockey royalty and African royalty. All proceeds will benefit 24 Degrees of Color’s In-House Hockey League players. Click here to buy tickets today!

To learn more about our 23-24 Heritage Nights Merchandise and Specialty Jerseys, click here!

Join us in recognizing the tremendous impact Black Americans have had on our culture and the greater Los Angeles Community, as we spotlight some of our teammates at the LA Kings.

For additonal resources, click here!

