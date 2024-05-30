LA Kings Name Newell Brown Assistant Coach

The LA Kings have named Newell Brown as an assistant coach on head coach Jim Hiller’s staff. He joins associate coach D.J. Smith, assistant coach Derik Johnson, goaltending coach Mike Buckley and video coordinator Samson Lee. Brown will primarily work with the forwards and focus on the power play.

Brown, 62, joins the Kings organization after serving as an assistant coach for the Anaheim Ducks for the last three seasons (2021-24). Brown has been an assistant coach in the NHL since the 1996-97 campaign, beginning with a two-year stint behind the bench for the Chicago Blackhawks. In total, Brown brings 27 seasons of coaching experience at the NHL level to the Kings, including time with Chicago (1996-98), the Columbus Blue Jackets (2000-04), Vancouver Canucks (2010-13; 2017-21), Arizona Coyotes (2013-17) and Anaheim Ducks (1998-00; 2005-10; 2021-24) where he helped the club to a Stanley Cup championship in 2007. Under Brown’s assistance in Vancouver, the Canucks claimed consecutive President’s Trophies in 2010-11 and 2011-12 and a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2011.

Prior to coaching in the NHL, the Cornwall, Ontario native coached the Adirondack Red Wings in the American Hockey League (AHL) for four seasons from 1992-96. Brown began his coaching career at his alma mater, Michigan State University, where he helped guide the Spartans to back-to-back regular-season and CCHA tournament titles in 1988-89 and 1989-90 before taking the helm as head coach of the Michigan Tech Huskies.

Brown was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the eighth round (158th overall) of the 1982 NHL Draft. From 1978-80, he skated two seasons for his hometown Cornwall Royals in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) where his four points over five tournament games (4-0=4) helped the Royals capture the 1980 Memorial Cup. Brown went on to register 202 points (73-129=202) in 156 collegiate games for the Spartans. He played one season of professional hockey in 1984-85, splitting times between the Fredericton Express of the AHL and the International Hockey League’s (IHL) Muskegon Lumberjacks.