Celebrate Pride Month with the LA Kings

16x9 (3)

The LA Kings are excited to celebrate Pride Month by honoring the contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community to sports. We are committed to promoting inclusivity and expanding access to hockey across the greater Los Angeles area. This month, we’re proud to spotlight our ongoing community initiatives that support LGBTQIA+ individuals.

During the 23-24 season, the LA Kings celebrated Pride Night presented by Blue Shield of California at our game versus the Chicago Blackhawks. This celebration included a performance of the National Anthem sung by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and the ceremonial puck drop by Brynne Van Putten, the President of the Los Angeles Blades Hockey Club. The night also featured promotions such as rainbow pom-pom giveaway, merch collaborations, and jerseys. To learn more about our Pride Night celebration, click here!

Exclusive merch drops can be found online at teamlastore.com while supplies last!

Learn more about our specialty jerseys, click here!

Educate

  • Pride Month is celebrated each June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan
    • Learn more about Stonewall and why it is significant to LGBTQIA+ rights
  • One of the first Pride parades was held here in Los Angeles, organized by Christopher Street West Association in 1970. This parade is now known as LA PRIDE
  • Familiarize yourself with terminology LGBTQ+ people use to identify themselves
  • Visit an exhibit or live performance at the Los Angeles LGBT Center
  • Learn more about how you can be an LGBTQ+ ally here

Celebrate

  • Join the LA Kings, LA Galaxy, and AEG at the LA Pride Parade on June 9 or attend another LA Pride event throughout the city this month
  • Visit Queer Mercado held the 3rd Saturday of each month (June 18) at East LA Civic Center
  • Celebrate the artistic contributions of the LGBTQ+ community at the WeHo Pride Arts Festival from June 14-16

Act

  • Join or support the LA Blades, the first openly Gay and Lesbian ice hockey team in the US, on the ice
  • Support the You Can Play Project and their mission to ensure safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches, and fans
    • Follow their tips for creating an inclusive locker room
  • Support the Los Angeles LGBT Center and their mission to build a world where LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society
  • Support GLSEN Los Angeles and their mission to create safe, supportive, and LGBTQ-inclusive K-12 education

For additional resources, click here!

Go behind the design for our Pride Night Jersey and Merch Collaboration below!

Merch-Black-History-Celebration-Game-Merch-and-Warm-Up-Jersey-Promo-AssetsSocial_4x5-BTD_03
Merch-Black-History-Celebration-Game-Merch-and-Warm-Up-Jersey-Promo-AssetsSocial_4x5-BTD_02
Merch-Black-History-Celebration-Game-Merch-and-Warm-Up-Jersey-Promo-AssetsSocial_4x5-BTD_04

News Feed

LA Kings Name Newell Brown Assistant Coach

LA Kings Sign Three Players to NHL Contracts

LA Kings to Host 4th Annual Summer Sale to Raise Funds for Kings Care Foundation

Jim Hiller Introduced as the Next Head Coach of the LA Kings

LA Kings Sign Forward Aatu Jamsen to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

5/20/24 Prospect Report: Hampton Slukynsky 

Kings Announce Departure of Assistant Coach Trent Yawney

LA Kings Sign Goaltender David Rittich to a One-Year Contract Extension

LA Kings 2023-24 Season By the Numbers 

Rob Blake and Luc Robitaille End-of-Season Interviews

Kings End-of-Season Exit Interviews

5/1 GAME 5 FINAL - Kings 3, Oilers 4

LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch Game 5

LA Kings Asian Pacific Islander Desi Heritage Month Employee Spotlight

4/28 GAME 4 FINAL - Kings 0, Oilers 1

4/26 GAME 3 FINAL - Kings 1, Oilers 6

4/24 GAME 2 FINAL - Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

4/22 GAME 1 FINAL - Kings 4, Oilers 7