Celebrate Pride Month with the LA Kings

The LA Kings are excited to celebrate Pride Month by honoring the contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community to sports. We are committed to promoting inclusivity and expanding access to hockey across the greater Los Angeles area. This month, we’re proud to spotlight our ongoing community initiatives that support LGBTQIA+ individuals.

During the 23-24 season, the LA Kings celebrated Pride Night presented by Blue Shield of California at our game versus the Chicago Blackhawks. This celebration included a performance of the National Anthem sung by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and the ceremonial puck drop by Brynne Van Putten, the President of the Los Angeles Blades Hockey Club. The night also featured promotions such as rainbow pom-pom giveaway, merch collaborations, and jerseys. To learn more about our Pride Night celebration, click here!

