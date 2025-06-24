Kings Director, Amateur Scouting Mark Yannetti Previews 2025 NHL Draft

By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

LA Kings Director, Amateur Scouting joins the All The Kings Men podcast for an in-depth preview of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Topics covered include:

- Draft Strategy and the team's desire to potentially trade down in the first round of the draft.

- A look back at a very successful 2024 draft class to this point

- The thought process and action steps behind trading down during last season's first round, leading to the draft selections of Liam Greentree and Carter George.

- The impact of the NHL Combine and what the Kings gain from that week of interviews and testing

- Working with new Kings General Manager Ken Holland, including Holland's thoughts and approach to both the draft and building the Kings into a cup contender.

For more from Yannetti, CLICK HERE to read the full article on LAKingsInsider.com.

