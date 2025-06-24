Kings Director, Amateur Scouting Mark Yannetti Previews 2025 NHL Draft
LA Kings Director, Amateur Scouting joins the All The Kings Men podcast for an in-depth preview of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Topics covered include:
- Draft Strategy and the team's desire to potentially trade down in the first round of the draft.
- A look back at a very successful 2024 draft class to this point
- The thought process and action steps behind trading down during last season's first round, leading to the draft selections of Liam Greentree and Carter George.
- The impact of the NHL Combine and what the Kings gain from that week of interviews and testing
- Working with new Kings General Manager Ken Holland, including Holland's thoughts and approach to both the draft and building the Kings into a cup contender.
For more from Yannetti, CLICK HERE to read the full article on LAKingsInsider.com.