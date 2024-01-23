Humility Personified - Anze Kopitar's Milestone Night

All these years later that sequence of events is what comes to mind as I’m being asked to share my personal experience with Anze Kopitar over the last 16 years. Holy old people, Batman…16 years! The look of cringe on my face as I type this!

Kopi is a Super Star. Yes, I meant to capitalize those letters. He’s the first Slovenian-born player ever to play in the NHL, a future Hall-Of-Famer, drafted 11th overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, and at the time of that golf tournament, on the literal verge of winning his first of two Stanley Cups…so far.

Even his golf bag had status.

But he is also a human being. Humble, down to earth, conscientious, considerate, and not above having an Average Joe conversation with someone who had, for the entirety of the time that he had known them, been paid to shovel the snow in front of his bench. This is humility at its finest.

Anze has since broken almost every Kings record possible, won numerous awards along with those two Cup Championships, and I suppose in the name of good journalism I’ll list some of them here:

He is now the Kings franchise leader in regular season games played (he surpassed Dustin Brown’s then-record of 1,296 games on October 21).

He is now the Kings franchise leader in assists (he surpassed Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne’s then-record of 757 assists on December 3).

He is now second on the Kings franchise list in points (trailing only Dionne, Kopitar surpassed Luc Robitaille’s 1,154 points with the Kings on November 9).

He scored the 400th career goal of his career on November 8 at Vegas.

He won the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward in 2016 and again in 2018.

He won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy as the League’s most gentlemanly player in 2016 and again in 2023.

He won two Stanley Cup Championships with the Kings, in 2012 and 2014.

Because of all this, January 24, 2024 will be Anze Kopitar Milestone Night at the Kings game. There will be numerous activations, including a pre-game ceremony, in honor of this well-deserving man, and Anze will be where he always is: on the bench, in his gear, with his head in the game. Someone more research-savvy than I, please let me know when the last time was that there was this kind of celebration in honor of someone who hadn’t even retired yet!

If I’m talking about personal experiences, there may not be a better one than right before the victory rally following the 2014 Cup win. I wrote about this in tribute to Dustin Brown last year, and make no mistake, if I’m ever asked to commemorate Jeff Carter or Justin Williams you can bet your bottom dollar I’ll be writing about it again! The photo below IS the story. The day of the parade and rally I was running around in the locker room hallway, helping the Kings gather interviews for all the Stanley Cup videos that would eventually surface, and I happened to find myself right behind the player lineup just before they were announced to the fans. I feel like this moment really doesn’t need much explanation. The big guns were all right there - Kopi, Brownie, Stick, Carts…along with Clarence Campbell, Conn Smyth and Lord Stanley himself. They were all just hanging out, chatting, waiting to be called onto stage, and for obvious reasons, being a fly on the wall (with a camera) in that moment was one of the most special experiences of my career.