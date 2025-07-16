LA Kings and NHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings and National Hockey League (NHL) have announced the club’s 82-game 2025-26 regular season schedule, slated to kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. against the Colorado Avalanche as part of the NHL’s Opening Night Tripleheader on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Following the season-opening game, the Kings will play eight of their remaining 11 games in October on the road, beginning with the first of 16 back-to-back scenarios this upcoming season (Oct. 7 vs. COL and Oct. 8 at VGK). The team will finish the 2025 calendar year with 26 combined games in November and December, with an even split of 13 contests at Crypto.com Arena and 13 on the road, which includes one of two season-long six-game road trips against Pittsburgh (Nov. 9), Montreal (Nov. 11), Toronto (Nov. 13), Ottawa (Nov. 15), Washington (Nov. 17) and San Jose (Nov. 20).

The Kings’ longest homestand sits at seven games from March 28 to April 11, playing host to Utah (March 28), St. Louis (April 1), Nashville (April 2 & April 6), Toronto (April 4), Vancouver (April 9) and Edmonton (April 11). The season is highlighted by four games against Freeway Face-Off rival Anaheim Ducks, the return of the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on Nov. 6 and a visit from the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin on Dec. 2.

Kings Hockey is Returning for the 2025-26 Season!

The complete 2025-26 schedule can be found here. Additional key dates are below:

Key Dates:

· 8/6 – Season Ticket Member and AMEX Presale

· 8/13 – Public On Sale

· Theme Nights and Giveaways coming soon!

For more information about the King's Preseason Schedule, click here. The best way to attend the Kings’ Oct. 4 preseason game at Crypto.com Arena is to secure your Season Ticket Membership today. Additional information on tickets and Season Ticket Memberships can be found here. Ticketing information for the full preseason can be found here. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

