INSIDER: Joel Armia quietly thriving for Kings

Joel Armia is a quiet man off the ice. On the ice, perhaps quietly effective would be a better term.
Armia has proven to be one of the brightest stories on the Kings in the early stages of the season. If you look at performances through 30 games, compared to preseason expectations, I think Armia would be among the top performers in terms of exceeding those expectations. You could make a legitimate argument he'd be atop that list as we approach the halfway point of the season.
“We've talked about him, really, from the first few days of training camp, how much he's impressed everybody,” Jim Hiller said of Armia. “[Last night] was his season high in time on ice, he's got himself up on the first power play, he's earned all that. He didn't start with those minutes, he started on the fourth line, 11, 12 minutes. Now, he is where he is based on merit.”
Armia began the season pegged as an upgrade on the fourth line. An elite penalty killer from his time in Montreal, he was brought in to lighten the load on top-of-the-lineup players in shorthanded situations while being a trusted player who would help the Kings play four lines deeper into games.
His impact has been greater than that, but make no mistake, he has delivered on the defensive game and the shorthanded promise.
The defensive side is there and has been as advertised. He leads the Kings with 1.93 takeaways per/60 minutes, by far the best clip on the team. Of the 371 NHL players to log at least 400 minutes so far this season, Armia ranks seventh in the NHL in that metric. So, the defensive side is there and has been there.
Armia also leads the NHL with three shorthanded goals this season. With a clever assist on Alex Laferriere’s goal yesterday against Seattle, Armia moved into a tie for the league lead with four shorthanded points, alongside New York’s J.P. Pageau. In shorthanded situations this season, Armia is actually +3. He’s been on the ice for those four shorthanded goals for, compared to just one against. That's outstanding.
In just over 43 minutes of shorthanded time on ice, Armia has been on the ice for 1.38 goals against per/60, the sixth-best clip in the NHL among forwards with at least 25 minutes of PK time. Simply put, he has been elite in that department, as the Kings felt he was when they signed him to a two-year contract over the summer.
“It seems like every game he’s getting a chance, or he’s creating a chance on the PK, it definitely gives our team a boost,” defenseman Joel Edmundson said. “Whenever you get the shorthanded goal, it’s huge. He’s been a great addition so far, guys love him in his dressing room. He’s been doing it in this league for about 10 years now and he just keeps getting it done.”