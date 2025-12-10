Kings Sign Vojtech Cihar to Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings signed forward Vojtech Cihar to a three-year entry-level contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $975,000 through the 2027-28 season.

Selected by the Kings 59th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, Cihar has four goals and eight points (4-4=8) with two power-play goals, one game-winning goal and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 27 games this season with HC Energie Karlovy Vary of Czech Extraliga, Czechia’s top professional hockey league. Cihar, 18, was also named to Czechia’s 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Junior Championship roster, taking place Dec. 26, 2025 - Jan. 5, 2026 in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minn.

The 6-0, 180-pound forward played in 43 games last season for HC Energie Karlovy Vary as part of his first full regular-season with the club where he posted four goals and nine points (4-5=9) before adding an assist in eight playoff contests. His nine regular-season points were the most by a player under 18 years of age in Czech Extraliga. Internationally, the Chomutov, Czechia native has represented his home country at both the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship in Texas and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa where he claimed a bronze medal.