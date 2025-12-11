RECAP: Kings 2, Kraken 3 (OT), 12/10

The LA Kings were unable to hold onto a late lead, as they dropped a 3-2 overtime decision against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday evening at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first period, despite a power play for both teams. The Kings held a 9-6 advantage in shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, though neither side really had many Grade-A looks.

Seattle opened the scoring early in the second period with a power-play goal. Forward Quinton Byfield made a good play to block a pass but his stick shattered on the play, leaving the Kings even further shorthanded. The Kraken took advantage, as defenseman Vince Dunn fed forward Jared McCann for a one-timer, which he sent past Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg for his fifth goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

The Kings responded with a goal of their own on special teams, however, sending the game into the second intermission tied at a goal apiece. After successfully killing off a 5-on-3 sequence, forward Joel Armia sprang forward Alex Laferriere on a shorthanded breakaway, with Laferriere deking to the backhand to beat Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord for his seventh goal of the season.

Late in the third period, forward Corey Perry drew a four-minute power play on a high-sticking call, setting the Kings up on the power play for a big opportunity. They converted off the rush, with Kevin Fiala finding a moment of magic to put the visitors ahead, scoring on the backhand to put the visitors ahead. Fiala’s goal made it three points in two games on the trip, with forward Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe collecting the assists on the entry.

Inside 30 seconds to play, with Seattle skating 6-on-4, the Kraken tied the game late to force overtime. After winning a faceoff in the offensive zone, forward Eetu Tolvanen fed the puck into the slot and forward Matthew Beiners got a stick on it as he crashed the net, sending the puck past Forsberg and in for his fourth goal of the season.

The Kraken made it three power-play goals in overtime to secure the second point, as they converted 4-on-3 through defenseman Vince Dunn.

Hear from Forsberg, defenseman Joel Edmundson and Head Coach Jim Hiller following tonight’s overtime defeat.