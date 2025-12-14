How The LA Kings Are Embracing The NHL's Relaxed Dress Code

Darth Vader in Star Wars, Rose in Titanic, Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmations - not only are these iconic characters, but they have some of the most memorable grand entrances of all time. These entrances are made even more striking by their wardrobe, which builds character and speaks volumes right off the jump.

This season, for the first time, the National Hockey League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for a more relaxed dress code for players. The player entrances - and subsequently the arrival photos that have become a trend on social media in recent years - are now bursting with character, the latest trends, and designer names.

The previous CBA, which expired in July, stated that players were required to wear “jackets, ties, and dress pants to all Club games and while traveling to and from such games unless otherwise specified by the Head Coach or General Manager.” Flights were also included in this stipulation, which meant that players had to wear their suits to the plane, change their clothes if they wanted to be more comfortable on the flight, then change back for the walk off the plane, to the bus and into the hotel.

In contrast, the current CBA states that “Clubs are not permitted to propose any rules concerning Player dress code,” and that “Players are required to dress in a manner that is consistent with contemporary fashion norms.”

That challenge was enthusiastically accepted by players League-wide, including LA Kings forwards Adrian Kempe, Alex Laferriere, and Alex Turcotte.

“It’s an opportunity for everybody to show their own style, whether you want it or not,” explains the 29-year-old Kempe. “Some guys like to show it more than others, I like to dress pretty casual still, but still try to look professional when I go to rinks, which is important for me.”

“You see guys in the NFL do it. I’ve always thought it would be kind of fun to kind of try something different,” admits Laferriere, who hasn’t worn a suit this season since the rules changed.

Adds Turcotte: “I don’t mind wearing a suit, you get used to it. But it’s nice wearing whatever you want. You kind of feel more comfortable and more relaxed going to the rink.”

If you ask anyone in the Kings dressing room who their best dressed teammate is, Kempe’s name gets thrown around quite a bit.

“I like my style,” Kempe says with a laugh.

When it comes to clothing brands, there are quite a few that Kempe fancies.

“I like a lot of brands,” says Kempe, who describes his own style as business casual/casual. “I like a lot of Swedish brands, like Acne. I like Cherry LA, I know them well so I like those guys. I like new companies and new brands that come in and I like to wear what they’re wearing. I like it plain, I like it simple.”

Kempe is quickly becoming a trendsetter for his younger teammates.

“Who’s got the best style on the team? Probably Juice, he’s got really good style,” Turcotte attests, using Kempe’s nickname. “I really like his style and I know a few of us young guys definitely got caught on to some brands because of what he wears.”