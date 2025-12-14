How The LA Kings Are Embracing The NHL's Relaxed Dress Code

Kempe Arrival 1920
By Deborah Lew
LAKings.com

Darth Vader in Star Wars, Rose in Titanic, Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmations - not only are these iconic characters, but they have some of the most memorable grand entrances of all time. These entrances are made even more striking by their wardrobe, which builds character and speaks volumes right off the jump.

This season, for the first time, the National Hockey League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for a more relaxed dress code for players. The player entrances - and subsequently the arrival photos that have become a trend on social media in recent years - are now bursting with character, the latest trends, and designer names.

The previous CBA, which expired in July, stated that players were required to wear “jackets, ties, and dress pants to all Club games and while traveling to and from such games unless otherwise specified by the Head Coach or General Manager.” Flights were also included in this stipulation, which meant that players had to wear their suits to the plane, change their clothes if they wanted to be more comfortable on the flight, then change back for the walk off the plane, to the bus and into the hotel.

In contrast, the current CBA states that “Clubs are not permitted to propose any rules concerning Player dress code,” and that “Players are required to dress in a manner that is consistent with contemporary fashion norms.”

That challenge was enthusiastically accepted by players League-wide, including LA Kings forwards Adrian Kempe, Alex Laferriere, and Alex Turcotte.

“It’s an opportunity for everybody to show their own style, whether you want it or not,” explains the 29-year-old Kempe. “Some guys like to show it more than others, I like to dress pretty casual still, but still try to look professional when I go to rinks, which is important for me.”

“You see guys in the NFL do it. I’ve always thought it would be kind of fun to kind of try something different,” admits Laferriere, who hasn’t worn a suit this season since the rules changed.

Adds Turcotte: “I don’t mind wearing a suit, you get used to it. But it’s nice wearing whatever you want. You kind of feel more comfortable and more relaxed going to the rink.”

If you ask anyone in the Kings dressing room who their best dressed teammate is, Kempe’s name gets thrown around quite a bit.

“I like my style,” Kempe says with a laugh.

When it comes to clothing brands, there are quite a few that Kempe fancies.

“I like a lot of brands,” says Kempe, who describes his own style as business casual/casual. “I like a lot of Swedish brands, like Acne. I like Cherry LA, I know them well so I like those guys. I like new companies and new brands that come in and I like to wear what they’re wearing. I like it plain, I like it simple.”

Kempe is quickly becoming a trendsetter for his younger teammates.

“Who’s got the best style on the team? Probably Juice, he’s got really good style,” Turcotte attests, using Kempe’s nickname. “I really like his style and I know a few of us young guys definitely got caught on to some brands because of what he wears.”

Screenshot 2025-12-14 at 12.43.58 PM

At the moment, Turcotte enjoys the simplicity and price point of Buck Mason for t-shirts, pants and jackets. Kith is another label you’ll find in his closet, although he admits he might be growing out of that brand slowly. For shoes, Dior is the designer of choice and David Yurman is his go-to for jewelry.

“I think it’s pretty good. I don’t think it’s the best, but I think it’s definitely respectable,” says Turcotte of his own fashion sense. “I definitely have some drip.”

While Laferriere has kept his suits for special occasions, he opts for brands like Zara and Abercrombie when he’s headed to the rink for games. More than his attire, though, Laferriere prides himself on his shoe game.

“I’m more of a shoe person,” Laferriere asserts. “I have the Travis Scotts and some Jordans, so I try to mix it up with that.”

When it comes to shoes, Turcotte agrees that they’re the most important part of the ‘fit.

“I like shoes the most,” the 24-year-old Turcotte affirms. “That’s one thing I’m willing to spend a lot of money on. I see some guys wearing like Dior t-shirts and like Louis V. stuff and it’s just that I can’t get myself to spend 900 bucks on a t-shirt, but I could do it for shoes because they’re going to last and I think you’re going to wear them more.”

One thing that the guys can all agree on is that although they love being able to express themselves in their fashion choices, the packing for road trips has become significantly more of a production.

“I feel like I pack more now,” the 24-year-old Laferriere explains. “I feel like, instead of just bringing one suit on the road, you have to pick out an outfit for each game. So yeah, I think I pack a lot more now, but we’re good with that.”

“I have to pack way more now, especially for the long road trips we’ve had this year where it’s five games or something like that,” Kempe adds. “Basically, you had like two suits, three, four dress shirts and then you would just wear that. Then now, it’s like you have to pack for going to dinner, then you have to pack for morning skate, and then you have to pack for a game. So it’s usually a different outfit for every game.”

With these newfound freedoms in the dress code, will certainly come a gradual wardrobe expansion.

“[Quinton Byfield] has a lot of Dior stuff, so it’d be cool to get some designer stuff like that - Dior or Louis or something like that,” reveals Laferriere.

Screenshot 2025-12-14 at 1.02.59 PM

Turcotte is trying to hop on the baggy pants trend, albeit cautiously.

“I’m starting to wear more baggy pants,” concedes Turcotte, who admires the style of fellow NHLers William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and Mikhail Sergachev. “I kind of go back-and-forth; I still wear, not like tight jeans, but kind of like the ABC pants, they’re more fitted, and that’s like what most guys here would wear. But I’m starting to get into the baggy scene a little bit, which, I really like it, but I don’t feel fully comfortable sometimes when it’s the rink because I know I’m going to get made fun of.”

The famous American jewelry designer, Harry Winston, who was often referred to as the “King of Diamonds” once said: “People will stare. Make it worth their while.”

Now, in Los Angeles and around the NHL, they’re able to do that on and off the ice.

Screenshot 2025-12-14 at 12.46.56 PM

