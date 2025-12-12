INSIDER: World Junior Camps Underway For Kings Prospects

Happy Friday, Insiders!

Taking a quick turn away from the NHL level to talk about a handful of Kings prospects, who are set to begin their respective camp in advance of the upcoming World Junior Championships in Minnesota. In total, seven Kings prospects were selected to camp rosters, representing five of the ten countries that will compete in the tournament later on this month.

With the event set to begin on December 26, we’re getting very close to seeing what final rosters might look like. There are some locks in that group and also some Kings prospects who are on the bubble approaching final cuts. A look at all seven players attending camp and where they potentially land for the final event.

Starting at the top, with the defending champion United States, two Kings prospects will compete in camp for a spot on the final roster. Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz and forward Brendan McMorrow will attend camp with Team USA, Both players certainly have a shot at cracking the roster for the tournament, with their final camp beginning on Monday in Duluth, Minnesota. More on the pair of Americans heading to participate in the tournament on home ice.

Just North of the border, Canada has two top Kings prospects participating as well. Hockey Canada previously announced that training camp will start today, at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls, ON. Highly-regarded forward prospect Liam Greentree and last season’s Canadian starting goaltender Carter George are both on the invitiation list, with the pair of Kings prospects set to participate in camp later on today.

George is a mortal lock for the tournament. Chatted with him recently about the WJC, full conversation and episode will be out before the tournament, and you could tell there’s a lot of pride when he plays for Team Canada. Think there’s also a motivation from him to avenge a defeat in the quarterfinals of last season’s tournament and this will be his last opportunity to play in the event, before he ages out. Canada will be well represented through George and, in a perfect world, Greentree will be there as well. Canada is awaiting participation details from players who are currently playing in the NHL, which could eat up a couple of spots on their final roster. Asked Greentree before the season about the opportunity and he admitted it’s something he’s thought of and a team he certainly wants to make.

“World Juniors is something that I’ve thought about and hopefully I can crack that lineup, that would be really cool,” he said. “Representing your country, especially at the World Juniors, is really special so that would be a really cool thing to be a part of.”