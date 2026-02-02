RECAP: Kings 2, Hurricanes 3 (OT), 2/1

The LA Kings completed their roadtrip with a record of 3-1-1, as they came from behind to earn a point in Carolina, though they ultimately fell short in a 3-2 overtime defeat.

Carolina found the back of the net on its first power play of the game, opening up a one-goal lead. For the second straight game between these two teams, it was forward Jordan Staal who scored the first goal of the game. Staal won the faceoff and then worked his way to the net and got a deflection off a shot pass from forward Andrei Svechnikov, sending it past Kings netminder Anton Forsberg and in for the early 1-0 advantage.

After more than 40 minutes came and went, defenseman Alexander Nikishin doubled the Carolina lead with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation. With the Kings scrambling in the defensive zone, they were able to clear the crease, but Brandt Clarke’s clearance attempt went to Nikishin in the slot, where he ripped home his seventh goal of the season to put the Hurricanes up 2-0.

The Kings responded on the very next shift, as their fourth line capitalized in a bump-up situation to pull back within a goal. Forward Taylor Ward drove through the middle of the ice, which opened up a lane for forward Jeff Malott down the left wing. Malott found forward Samuel Helenius cutting into the slot and he beat Carolina goaltender Brandon Bussi on the blocker side for his second goal in three games and a 2-1 scoreline.

The Kings came back to force overtime as forwards Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield connected on another goal to tie the game at two. Kempe rounded the net down the left wing and fed the puck back through the top of the crease to Byfield at the back post, where he buried the game-tying goal, his second in as many games, to equalize the score. Kempe extended his point streak to seven games with the primary assist.

In overtime, Carolina broke through to secure the second point, as forward Sebastian Aho won the game 3-on-3. Forward Seth Jarvis made a nice play along the wall to find Aho with some space in transition through the middle of the ice. Aho got a shot off from the slot, which deflected off Kempe’s stick and in to give the hosts the victory.

