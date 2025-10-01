LA Kings Announce Additional Training Camp Roster Moves

100125TrainingCamp_RosterUpdates
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings have loaned the following players to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate:

  • Kenny Connors – F
  • Francesco Pinelli – F
  • Jared Wright – F
  • Jakub Dvorak – D
  • Jack Millar – D
  • Tim Rego – D
  • Otto Salin – D
  • Kirill Kirsanov – D
  • Erik Portillo – G
  • Isaiah Saville – G

The following players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Ontario:

  • Logan Brown – F
  • Martin Chromiak – F
  • Glenn Gawdin – F
  • Cole Guttman – F
  • Andre Lee – F
  • Akil Thomas – F
  • Taylor Ward – F
  • Samuel Bolduc – D
  • Joe Hicketts – D
  • Pheonix Copley – G

Additionally, forward Liam Greentree has been loaned to the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The Kings now have 23 players on their training camp roster (13 forwards; eight defensemen; two goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

The team are set to play their sixth preseason game tomorrow night against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. MT (6:00 p.m. PT). The Kings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday, Oct. 4, against the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena.

  • Oct. 2: Kings at Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*
  • Oct. 4: Kings vs. Anaheim – 1:00 p.m. PT (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Oct. 2 game will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT

2025TCRosterV6
- 0.07 MB
Download 2025TCRosterV6

