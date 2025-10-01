LA Kings Announce Additional Training Camp Roster Moves

The LA Kings have loaned the following players to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate:

Kenny Connors – F

Francesco Pinelli – F

Jared Wright – F

Jakub Dvorak – D

Jack Millar – D

Tim Rego – D

Otto Salin – D

Kirill Kirsanov – D

Erik Portillo – G

Isaiah Saville – G

The following players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Ontario:

Logan Brown – F

Martin Chromiak – F

Glenn Gawdin – F

Cole Guttman – F

Andre Lee – F

Akil Thomas – F

Taylor Ward – F

Samuel Bolduc – D

Joe Hicketts – D

Pheonix Copley – G

Additionally, forward Liam Greentree has been loaned to the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The Kings now have 23 players on their training camp roster (13 forwards; eight defensemen; two goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

The team are set to play their sixth preseason game tomorrow night against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. MT (6:00 p.m. PT). The Kings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday, Oct. 4, against the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena.

Oct. 2: Kings at Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*

Oct. 4: Kings vs. Anaheim – 1:00 p.m. PT (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Oct. 2 game will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT