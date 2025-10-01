LA Kings Announce Additional Training Camp Roster Moves

The LA Kings have loaned the following players to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate:
- Kenny Connors – F
- Francesco Pinelli – F
- Jared Wright – F
- Jakub Dvorak – D
- Jack Millar – D
- Tim Rego – D
- Otto Salin – D
- Kirill Kirsanov – D
- Erik Portillo – G
- Isaiah Saville – G
The following players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Ontario:
- Logan Brown – F
- Martin Chromiak – F
- Glenn Gawdin – F
- Cole Guttman – F
- Andre Lee – F
- Akil Thomas – F
- Taylor Ward – F
- Samuel Bolduc – D
- Joe Hicketts – D
- Pheonix Copley – G
Additionally, forward Liam Greentree has been loaned to the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).
The Kings now have 23 players on their training camp roster (13 forwards; eight defensemen; two goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.
The team are set to play their sixth preseason game tomorrow night against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. MT (6:00 p.m. PT). The Kings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday, Oct. 4, against the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena.
- Oct. 2: Kings at Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*
- Oct. 4: Kings vs. Anaheim – 1:00 p.m. PT (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)
*Oct. 2 game will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT