LA Kings Announce Additional Training Camp Roster Moves

093025_TrainingCamp_RosterUpdates
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings have loaned the following players to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate:

  • Aatu Jamsen – F
  • Kaleb Lawrence – F
  • Koehn Ziemmer – F

Additionally, defenseman Parker Berge has been released from his PTO and will report to Ontario.

The Kings now have 44 players on their training camp roster (24 forwards; 15 defensemen; five goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

The team will play their fifth preseason game tonight against the Utah Mammoth at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. MT (6:00 p.m. PT). The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 30: Kings at Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho)*
  • Oct. 2: Kings at Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*
  • Oct. 4: Kings vs. Anaheim – 1:00 p.m. PT (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Sept. 30 & Oct. 2 games will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT

