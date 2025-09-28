LA Kings Announce Three Training Camp Roster Moves

092825_TrainingCamp_RosterUpdates

The LA Kings announced the following players have been released from their PTO/ATOs and will report to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate:

  • Jacob Doty – F
  • Jack Hughes – F
  • Kenta Isogai – F

The Kings now have 48 players on their training camp roster (27 forwards; 16 defensemen; five goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

The team is set to play their fifth preseason game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, as they face off against the Utah Mammoth at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. MT (6:00 p.m. PT).

The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 30: Kings at Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho)*
  • Oct. 2: Kings at Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*
  • Oct. 4: Kings vs. Anaheim – 1:00 p.m. PT (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Sept. 30 & Oct. 2 games will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT

