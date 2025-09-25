RECAP: Kings 3, Ducks 0, 9/24

The Kings began their preseason schedule with a 3-1 win over Anaheim!

Post Game 924
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings improved to 3-0-0 in the preseason, following a 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday evening at Honda Center.

The Kings opened the scoring late in the first period, taking a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes of play. Attacking off the rush, forward Jeff Malott was the facilitator through the center of the ice, feeding Martin Chromiak in stride to his right in a dangerous area. Chromiak made no mistake as he shot underneath the crossbar and in for his first goal of the preseason and an early advantage for the visitors.

After a scoreless second period, the Kings doubled their advantage as Malott made it a multi-point night with his first goal of the preseason. Defenseman Kyle Burroughs got a hard shot through from the right point, with Malott stationed in the slot. The 6-1 winger got a high deflection on the puck, redirecting it past new Anaheim goaltender Calle Clang for a 2-0 lead.

The Kings made it 3-0 as forward Kevin Fiala opened his account for the preseason in his first exhibition game of 2025, cashing in on a trick pass from forward Alex Laferriere. Laferriere rounded the net with a head of steam and as he went to come around the other side, he passed the puck behind his back to Fiala at the back post, where the Swiss winger scored the game’s final goal.

Hear from Malott, goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Head Coach Jim Hiller following tonight’s victory on LAKingsInsider.com.

Game Highlights

News Feed

RECAP: Kings 3, Golden Knights 1, 9/23

LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

RECAP: Kings 3, Ducks 1, 9/21

TUNE IN: 2025 Preseason - LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks

INSIDER: Kings excited to give Ontario the NHL game it deserves as the Empire Classic returns to Toyota Arena

INSIDER: 2025-26 will be Anze Kopitar’s last in the NHL and he couldn’t be more ready to make it a memorable one

Anze Kopitar announces he will retire at the end of the 2025-26 NHL season

LA Kings Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

5 Tournament Takeaways From 2025 Rookie Faceoff

Rookie Faceoff Final - Kings 4, Ducks 1

Rookie Faceoff Final - Kings 5, Sharks 8

Corey Perry Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Q&A with new Kings Play-by-Play Broadcaster John Kelly!

Kings & FanDuel Sports Network Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Team + Schedule

2025 Training Camp Preview - Centers

2025 Training Camp Preview - Wingers

2025 Training Camp Preview - Right-Shot Defensemen

LA Kings Announce 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff Roster and Camp Schedule