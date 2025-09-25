RECAP: Kings 3, Ducks 0, 9/24

The LA Kings improved to 3-0-0 in the preseason, following a 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday evening at Honda Center.

The Kings opened the scoring late in the first period, taking a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes of play. Attacking off the rush, forward Jeff Malott was the facilitator through the center of the ice, feeding Martin Chromiak in stride to his right in a dangerous area. Chromiak made no mistake as he shot underneath the crossbar and in for his first goal of the preseason and an early advantage for the visitors.

After a scoreless second period, the Kings doubled their advantage as Malott made it a multi-point night with his first goal of the preseason. Defenseman Kyle Burroughs got a hard shot through from the right point, with Malott stationed in the slot. The 6-1 winger got a high deflection on the puck, redirecting it past new Anaheim goaltender Calle Clang for a 2-0 lead.

The Kings made it 3-0 as forward Kevin Fiala opened his account for the preseason in his first exhibition game of 2025, cashing in on a trick pass from forward Alex Laferriere. Laferriere rounded the net with a head of steam and as he went to come around the other side, he passed the puck behind his back to Fiala at the back post, where the Swiss winger scored the game’s final goal.

