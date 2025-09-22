LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

The LA Kings announced the following players have been returned to their respective junior teams:

Jan Chovan – F (Sudbury, OHL)

Jimmy Lombardi – F (Flint, OHL)

Nate Corbet – D (Kelowna, WHL)

Additionally, goaltender Carter George has been loaned to Owen Sound (OHL).

The Kings now have 53 players on their training camp roster (30 forwards; 18 defensemen; five goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here.

The team is set to play their second preseason game tomorrow as they visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

Following tomorrow’s contest, the Kings will have five preseason games remaining, two of which feature neutral-site games. The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):

Sept. 23: Kings at Vegas – 7:00 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.)

Sept. 24: Kings at Anaheim – 7:00 p.m. PT (Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.)

Sept. 27: Kings vs. Anaheim – 3:00 p.m. PT (Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.)

Sept. 30: Kings vs. Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho)*

Oct. 2: Kings at Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*

Oct. 4: Kings vs. Anaheim – 1:00 p.m. PT (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Sept. 30 & Oct. 2 games will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT