9/21 PRESEASON FINAL - Kings 3, Ducks 1

The LA Kings began their exhibition slate on a positive note, as they skated to a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

Early in the first period, Anaheim opened the scoring through forward Nikita Nesterenko. Skating down the right wing, Nestorenko worked his way into the right-hand circle and snapped a shot inside the far post, past Kings netminder Carter George on the stick side, for his first goal of the preseason and an early 1-0 Ducks advantage.

The Kings quickly answered, sending the game into the first intermission tied at one goal apiece. Defenseman Brandt Clarke was the facilitator on the play, as he made two nice moves activating in from the blueline, leading to a well-placed shot off the far pad. After Anaheim netminder Ville Husso made the initial save, forward Alex Turcotte drove the net and scored his first goal of the preseason to equalize through one period of play.

Los Angeles took its first lead of the game while shorthanded, early in the third period, pulling ahead 2-1. Turcotte and forward Alex Laferriere led a shorthanded rush, 2-on-1, and Turcotte’s extra effort worked the puck towards the front of the net, where Laferriere willed it over the goal line, scoring in his second consecutive Empire Classic to put the Kings in front.

With 86 seconds left in regulation, forward Andre Lee hit the empty net from the neutral zone, bringing the game to a 3-1 Kings lead.

