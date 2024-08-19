UBS Arena and the New York Islanders Add Adam Cross as Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships

UBS Arena and the New York Islanders have named Adam Cross as Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. In his role, Cross will oversee all corporate partnerships, partner activation and strategy for UBS Arena and NY Islanders. He joins an OVG global partnership team that oversees six (6) U.S. based owned and operated arenas throughout the U.S. Adam will report to Ryan Brach, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at Oak View Group.

“I have known Adam for a long time and have admired his industry relationships, work ethic and unique partnerships he’s created throughout his career,” said Ryan Brach, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at Oak View Group. “He’s the right person to lead our UBS Arena and NY Islanders corporate partnership team and look forward to achieving great things together.”

Adam Cross previously served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships with Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment. Adam orchestrated the partnership strategy across the HBSE enterprise with the goal of securing new corporate partnerships for the organizations. In addition, Adam also lead the internal Business Solutions team responsible for creating bespoke marketing platforms for each one of HBSE Corporate Partners.

Prior to joining Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment Adam spent 10 years with Six Flags Theme Parks as the Vice President of Corporate Alliances leading their national, local and international corporate partnerships efforts. Adam was part of the team to build, sell and program the first digital out-of-home theme park national media platform, "Six Flags Media Network." Adam started his partnerships career in sports and entertainment with the New York Yankees.