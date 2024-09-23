This Day in Isles History: September 23

Sept. 23, 2019 - Ground was officially broken at Belmont Park to begin construction of UBS Arena, the Islanders' future home, which opened on Nov. 20, 2021.

The ceremony was celebrated by Islanders players, coaches, management, fans, alumni, co-owner Jon Ledecky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, among others.

It was a momentous day for the Islanders franchise, as the ceremonial shoveling of dirt buried the relocation rumors that had previously plagued the franchise. UBS Arena will mark the first rink that the Islanders first arena that the Islanders have an ownership stake in since entering the league in 1972.