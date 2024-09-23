This Day in Isles History: September 23

The Islanders broke ground on UBS Arena at Belmont Park in 2019

© Kathryn Howell - New York Islanders

Sept. 23, 2019 - Ground was officially broken at Belmont Park to begin construction of UBS Arena, the Islanders' future home, which opened on Nov. 20, 2021.

The ceremony was celebrated by Islanders players, coaches, management, fans, alumni, co-owner Jon Ledecky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, among others.

It was a momentous day for the Islanders franchise, as the ceremonial shoveling of dirt buried the relocation rumors that had previously plagued the franchise. UBS Arena will mark the first rink that the Islanders first arena that the Islanders have an ownership stake in since entering the league in 1972.

Sparky Tours UBS Arena

"This today will go down as one of the great days in the history of the New York Islanders," Bettman said during a speech at the ceremony. "This is the day that assures everybody who has anything to do with the Islanders, who cares anything about the Islanders, who is passionate about the Islanders as Islanders fans are, that this is the future of this franchise right here on Long Island."

The building has come a long way since then. UBS Arena opened its doors to Islanders fans on Nov. 20 for the home opener against the Calgary Flames.

