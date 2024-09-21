This Day in Isles History: September 21

Mark Streit is named the 13th captain in team history in 2011, Isles play first preseason game in Brooklyn in 2013

Streit_Captain

© Mike Stobe/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Sept. 21, 2011 -Mark Streit is named the 13th captain in team history.

Streit is the first Swiss native to captain an NHL team. The defenseman played for the Islanders from 2008-13 and served as captain from 2011-13. During his career as an Islander, the left-shot compiled 179 points (40G, 139A) in 286 games, the most points and games he'd amass with any of his four NHL teams (Isles, Montreal, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh) during his 12-year career. Streit won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017.

Drafted in the ninth round (262nd overall) by Montreal in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Streit amassed 434 points (96G, 338A) throughout 786-career NHL games.

Barclays Center

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Sept. 21, 2013 - The Islanders hosted the first NHL game in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, falling 3-0 to the New Jersey Devils in a preseason game. The first NHL game played in Brooklyn drew a crowd of 14,689. Cory Schneider made 26 saves for New Jersey, while Jacob Josefson, Patrik Elias and Steve Bernier scored. Evgeni Nabokov made 22 saves for the Islanders.

