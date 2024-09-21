This Day in Isles History: September 21

Sept. 21, 2011 -Mark Streit is named the 13th captain in team history.

Streit is the first Swiss native to captain an NHL team. The defenseman played for the Islanders from 2008-13 and served as captain from 2011-13. During his career as an Islander, the left-shot compiled 179 points (40G, 139A) in 286 games, the most points and games he'd amass with any of his four NHL teams (Isles, Montreal, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh) during his 12-year career. Streit won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017.