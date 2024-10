Oct. 19, 2005 -Rick DiPietro turns away all three Rangers shooters at Madison Square Garden and Miroslav Satan scores the Islanders' first-ever shootout goal for the franchise's first-ever shootout win.

Since the shootout was instituted in 2005-06, the Islanders have an NHL-leading 86 shootout wins. The Isles are 86-70 all-time in the tiebreaker.