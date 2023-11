Nov. 3, 2007 - Al Arbour returns to coach the Islanders for the 1,500th and final time.

In his 1,500th game coached on the Islanders bench, Arbour and the Islanders rally out of an 0-2 hole and complete a come-from-behind victory to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2. Miroslav Satan scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Isles to the win. With the victory, Arbour also recorded his 740th win as the Islanders coach. A banner commemorating his 1,500 games coached is raised to the rafters.