This Day in Isles History: Nov. 17

Mike Bossy records hat trick in 10-4 win over Rangers, Pierre Turgeon nets three in 8-1 win vs Senators

Nov. 17, 1984 - Mike Bossy recorded a hat trick vs the Rangers in a 10-4 win at Nassau Coliseum. Bossy scored the second, ninth and 10th Isles goals of the game and finished the night with four total points (3G, 1A). In the process of the 10-4 win, the Isles set team record for total assists (20) and points (30) in a single game.

***ISLES HISTORY: MIKE BOSSY***

Nov. 17, 1993 - Pierre Turgeon records a natural hat trick in an 8-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Turgeon scored the fifth, sixth and seventh goals of the game, as the Isles opened up an 8-0 lead. Ottawa broke the Isles shutout bid with their lone marker with a minute to play in the third period.

Legends Plaque Series: Mike Bossy

