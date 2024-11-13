This Day in Isles History: Nov. 13

The Islanders defeat the Rangers 10-5 in the famed "Double Chili" game.

Nystrom-Rangers-Double-Chili

© Focus On Sport/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Nov. 13, 1979 - In their first meeting since the prior year's playoffs, the Islanders defeated the New York Rangers 10-5 in the famed "Double Chili" game.

The meaning behind the 'Double Chili' originiated as the Islanders ran a season-long promotion where fans were able to get a free bowl of chili at Wendy's following games in which the Islanders scored at least six goals at home. By 7:32 in the second period, the Isles had racked up a 6-2 lead over the Rangers and mounted an 8-2 score heading into the second intermission.

With a Wendy's executive in attendance, it was declared that the fast-food establishment would double their offer to two free chili bowls if the Isles were able to reach double-digit goals in that game. Denis Potvin scored the iconic 'Double-Chili' goal in the third period to give the Isles a 10-3 lead en route to their eventual 10-5 victory over their crosstown rivals.

Ferrero

© J Giamundo/Getty Images

Nov. 13, 1990 - Ray Ferraro was acquired from Hartford in exchange for Doug Crossman. Ferraro recorded 238 points (116G, 122A) in 316 games with the Isles from 1990-95, including a 40-goal season in 1991-92. Ferraro also played a key role in the Isles 1993 playoff run with 20 points (13G, 7A) in 18 games.

