This Day in Isles History: Nov. 13

Nov. 13, 1979 - In their first meeting since the prior year's playoffs, the Islanders defeated the New York Rangers 10-5 in the famed "Double Chili" game.

The meaning behind the 'Double Chili' originiated as the Islanders ran a season-long promotion where fans were able to get a free bowl of chili at Wendy's following games in which the Islanders scored at least six goals at home. By 7:32 in the second period, the Isles had racked up a 6-2 lead over the Rangers and mounted an 8-2 score heading into the second intermission.