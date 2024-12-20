This Day in Isles History: Dec. 20

Islanders win bid to build UBS Arena in 2017, Potvin passes Orr in 1985

Dec. 20, 2017 - New York State announces a joint venture of Oak View Group, Sterling Project Development, and the New York Islanders to lead a redevelopment of Belmont Park.

The goal of the development is to create an internationally recognized mixed-use destination for sports, entertainment, retail and hospitality, including a new 18,000 seat arena (now UBS Arena at Belmont Park) for the New York Islanders.
"I think today is a great day because the franchise remains 1000% in New York," Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said during a ceremony at Belmont Park in 2017. "Our concern was finding a permanent home for the Islanders."

Dec. 20, 1985 - Denis Potvin passes Bobby Orr, becoming the NHL's all-time leading point scorer among defensemen, assisting on a Mike Bossy goal against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Throughout his 15-year NHL career - all of which was played with the New York Islanders - the former captain amassed 1,052 points (310G, 742A) throughout 1,060 games. Potvin's 1,052-career points are still ranked in the top-10 among defensemen in NHL history. He currently sits in seventh place.

