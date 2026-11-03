Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 3, 2026

News, notes and quotes from Islanders practice on Tuesday.

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By Tyler Millen

The New York Islanders were back at practice on Tuesday at Northwell Health Ice Center following a pair of days off and a four games in seven-night stretch.  

Defenseman Ben Hutton was signed to a PTO on Monday and was on the ice with the Isles.

Ryan Pulock, Matias Maccelli and Cal Ritchie were not at practice. Pulock will miss 2-4 weeks with an upper-body injury and Maccelli has resumed skated in his recovery from a lower-body injury. 

Here’s how the Islanders lined up during practice.  

Simon Holmström – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri  
Emil Heineman – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund  
Ondřej Palát – JG Pageau – Anthony Duclair  
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee  

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo  
Matt Kessel – Scott Mayfield  
Ben Hutton

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