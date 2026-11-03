Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 3, 2026

The New York Islanders were back at practice on Tuesday at Northwell Health Ice Center following a pair of days off and a four games in seven-night stretch.
Defenseman Ben Hutton was signed to a PTO on Monday and was on the ice with the Isles.
Ryan Pulock, Matias Maccelli and Cal Ritchie were not at practice. Pulock will miss 2-4 weeks with an upper-body injury and Maccelli has resumed skated in his recovery from a lower-body injury.
Here’s how the Islanders lined up during practice.
Simon Holmström – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri
Emil Heineman – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund
Ondřej Palát – JG Pageau – Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee
Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Matt Kessel – Scott Mayfield
Ben Hutton