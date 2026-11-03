Ben Hutton Looking To Maximize PTO Opportunity With The Islanders

The New York Islanders had a fresh face at practice on Tuesday with 33-year-old defenseman Ben Hutton, who signed a PTO with the team on Monday.

The PTO came after the Islanders announced on Sunday that Ryan Pulock will miss 2-4 weeks with an upper-body injury, trimming the Isles down to just six defensemen. Now, Hutton is looking to make his mark and obtain a full-time NHL contract with the Islanders.

“Obviously there's a couple injuries here,” Hutton said. “They called, I wanted to come out here, show my best and hopefully earn a roster spot here.”

Hutton has played 575 games during his 11-year NHL career that spans five different organizations. He’s racked up 139 points (30G, 109A) over that span, along with 400 hits and 725 blocked shots. Hutton had spent the previous five seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights and won a Stanley Cup in 2023.

After recording 15 points (6G, 9A) in 55 regular-season games and playing seven postseason games with Vegas – who reached the Stanley Cup Final – last year, Hutton didn’t receive a contract in the offseason.

Hutton then signed with the Ottawa Senators on a PTO on Sept. 17 and was released on Sept. 29 after playing a pair of preseason games. He now joins the Islanders after not being part of an organization for over a month that included a mixture of family time and frustration, while waiting for his next opportunity.

“It's been a whirlwind,” Hutton said. “Never really experienced something like this. Been in the league for a little time now, and thought I had a good year, nothing came of it. I just kept my work boots on and staying ready, and waiting for an opportunity, and here we are now so got to make the most of it.”